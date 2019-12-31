advertisement

The film with Taylor Swift was the subject of harsh criticism.

Not even having a star cast was considered the movie “cats”, released on December 20 in the United States for a good viewer review.

The renowned entertainment portal “Deadline” has now published an exclusive report, which indicates that the film with Taylor Swift could lose millions of dollars.

The publication noted that according to information from financial sources last weekend the musical would lose at least $ 71 million.

The Internet explained this in a detailed report “Cats” had “production cost of $ 90 million (net) and total estimated cost of $ 115 million (general)”.

This fiction Drama, based on the story of Andrew Lloyd Webber, didn’t address what he expected at the box office. Several media have called it the last “debacle” in Hollywood.

The film has received poor ratings for reaching cinemas without turning off the digital effects. In addition, he was heavily criticized by the public.

“It’s an orgy of hair in a dump.” Movie,

