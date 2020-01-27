advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – Pressure builds on senators to call John Bolton to testify in President Donald Trump’s recall trial after revelation that a draft book by former national security adviser undermines a key defense argument – that Trump has never linked the refusal of military aid to Ukraine to his request, the country is helping to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

Bolton writes in the forthcoming book that Trump has told him that he wants to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in Ukrainian security aid until he helps him investigate Biden. Trump’s legal team has repeatedly insisted otherwise, and Trump tweeted Monday that he never said such a thing to Bolton.

Republican senators were faced with a pivotal moment when they arrived on Capitol Hill to resume Trump’s trial. Democrats are demanding sworn testimony from Bolton and other key witnesses, and pressure is mounting on at least four Republicans to overthrow GOP leaders and form a bipartisan majority to force the issue.

“John Bolton’s relevance to our decision has become increasingly clear,” GOP senator Mitt Romney of Utah told reporters. Maine Senator Susan Collins said she has always wanted “the opportunity for witnesses” and Bolton’s book report “strengthens the record”.

But several GOP senators who met privately with the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said that nothing had changed. McConnell declined to comment.

“Really, there is nothing new here,” said Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, the No. 3 Republican. He dismissed the new information as an “effort to sell books.”

Before any vote on the witnesses, Trump’s legal team had to present its arguments in depth on Monday, turning to several renowned lawyers to plead against the dismissal.

The team outlined its defense in a rare session on Saturday, during which it accused House Democrats of using the impeachment record to try to quash the results of the last election presidential office and oust Trump from office.

The White House has owned Bolton’s manuscript for at least a month and has disputed its use of certain documents it considers classified, according to a letter from Bolton’s lawyer.

Democrats say Trump’s refusal to allow administration officials to testify in the removal process only reinforces the fact that the White House is hiding evidence.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said, “We are all looking at a White House cover-up.”

Schumer relied on surveys that show that the public wants to hear witnesses. “We want the truth,” he said. “The American people too.”

Representative Adam Schiff, who heads the House prosecution team, called the Bolton account a test for senators serving on juries.

“I don’t know how you can explain that you wanted to find the truth in this trial and say that you don’t want to hear a witness who had a direct conversation about the central allegation in the indictments,” Schiff said. on CNN.

Four Republicans are expected to break ranks to join the Democrats to call witnesses, which will prolong the trial, which should be concluded fairly quickly. Republicans have a majority of 53 to 47 senators.

Bolton’s account was first reported by the New York Times and confirmed to the Associated Press by someone familiar with the manuscript on condition of anonymity. “The room where it happened; A White House Memoir ”to be released March 17.

John Ullyot, a spokesperson for the National Security Council that Bolton chaired, said the manuscript had been submitted to the NSC for “pre-publication review” and had undergone an initial review.

“No member of the White House staff outside the NSC has reviewed the manuscript,” he said.

When the Times report went online on Sunday evening, the seven leaders of the House of Democrats immediately called on all senators to insist that Bolton be called to testify and provide his notes and other relevant documents. Senator Chuck Schumer, the highest Democrat in the Senate, made the same call.

Trump denied the claims in a series of tweets on Monday morning.

“I have NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations of the Democrats, including the Bidens,” said Trump. “If John Bolton said that, it was only to sell a book.”

Trump said people can check the transcripts of his call with Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelinskiy to see that there was no pressure for such inquiries to get help. In the call, Trump asked Zelinskiy to “do us a favor” in investigations when he was withholding nearly $ 400 million in military aid from the American ally at war with Russia.

Trump falsely claimed on Monday that the Democrat-controlled house “never even asked John Bolton to testify.” The Democrats asked Bolton to testify, but he did not show up for his testimony. Later, they refused to summon Bolton, as they had others, because he had threatened to sue, which could lead to a long legal battle.

Schiff said Bolton – known for being a big note taker – should also provide documents.

Bolton, who sent this book to the White House for review, is now involved in a legal dispute with the White House over the manuscript’s use of direct quotes and other documents from meetings and discussions with foreign leaders . This is according to a person familiar with the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak on the file.

The White House has asked Bolton to withdraw the documents it considers classified, said the person, who is behind schedule.

Bolton acrimoniously left the White House a day before Trump finally released aid to Ukraine on September 11. He has already told legislators that he was ready to testify, despite the president’s order prohibiting aid workers from cooperating in the investigation.

A possible acquittal is likely in a Senate where a two-thirds majority vote would be required for a conviction. Yet the White House sees its presentation to the Senate this week as an opportunity to counter the allegations, defend the powers of the presidency and prevent Trump from being weakened politically before the November elections.

Trump faces two articles of impeachment. One of them accuses him of having abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate while refusing military aid. The other alleges that Trump obstructed Congress by ordering his staff not to cooperate in the dismissal investigation.

Monday’s presentation was to include appearances by Alan Dershowitz, who will argue that impenetrable offenses require criminal conduct, and Ken Starr, the independent Whitewater investigation lawyer who led to the removal of President Bill Clinton . Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi is also expected to present arguments.

Democrats argued their side of the impeachment case for three days last week, warning that Trump will persist in abusing his power and endangering American democracy unless Congress intervenes to depose him before the election of 2020.

After Trump’s team is completed, senators will have 16 hours to ask questions of the deputy public prosecutors and the president’s legal team. Their questions must be written down and Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over the trial, will read them aloud.

