By the time Kenneth Starr began speaking at Donald John Trump’s Senate recall trial on Monday afternoon, it was hard not to wonder if the whole thing was supposed to be a monumental distraction. Admittedly, it was a bizarre sight: the man who brought us the latest indictment from a president lecturing the Senate on the dangerous misdeeds of impeachment.

I’m old enough to remember when, in 1998, Starr produced the highest rated document X ever printed under the seal of Congress, in the lobbying office for dismissal. The document, which will forever be known as the Starr Report, details Bill Clinton’s oval desk in painfully graphic details. (Google “Starr report” and “cigar” if you don’t remember.) Now, in 2020, the author of this report acts as the moralizing guardian of the dignity of Congress, teaching us all on the floor of the Senate at subject of injustice, inappropriate charges against Donald Trump? Within seconds of opening his mouth on the Senate floor, Starr had his liberal critics – and many non-liberals too – spitting outrage.

In his remarks as a member of Trump’s legal team, Starr objected to what he called the “era of impeachment,” saying that it happens “too frequently” and is “inherently destabilizing “and” acrimonious “. He reserved particularly scathing words for the “house on the run” and his conduct during Trump’s dismissal, which he called “dripping with fundamental violations of the process.” Starr seemed particularly upset by the partisan nature of Trump’s house procedures controlled by the Democrats. “Like war, impeachment is hell,” he said. Remember, he was the man who argued for the removal of Bill Clinton, by a house under Republican control, for lying under oath about an extramarital affair. The irony is dead. Very, very dead.

But in the end, Starr’s comments, as dragging as they were, seemed inconsequential and intended to be quickly forgotten, even by senators who were required to sit quietly at their desks and listen to them “under penalty of imprisonment” , as the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms solemnly reminds them at the start of the trial each afternoon. The only words that mattered that day were two that had never crossed Starr’s lips: John Bolton.

Sometimes it’s what’s going on outside the courtroom that turns a trial into turmoil, even in a Senate recall process, the outcome of which we all think we know. This was the case with what even Fox News called the “Bolton bomb,” according to the news, reported Sunday evening by the Times, that Bolton, in his book manuscript, confirms that Trump has conditioned nearly four hundred million dollars of military aid to Ukraine politically. reasoned investigations. Bolton, who was Trump’s national security adviser until September, says the president told him that directly and said he was ready to testify under oath on the Ukrainian affair. But Senate Republicans – with the exception of a handful of undecided voters, such as Mitt Romney and Susan Collins – have so far been reluctant to call Bolton and other Trump administration witnesses who have complied with the President’s order not to testify when called to do so in the House.

Bolton’s attack was swift and predictable. Bolton was a disgruntled former employee, a neocon, a silver grubber with a two million dollar book for sale. The president himself led the crowd, starting to tweet and retweet anti-Bolton statements around midnight. At 9:00 a.m., he sent a dozen reviews of the man he employed to oversee US national security for a year and a half, including the false statement that the House had never called Bolton to testify in his indictment investigation. On the Fox website, a headline announced that Trump & Company was “fighting back” against Bolton for the “manuscript leak,” without saying what the leak actually said. At noon, the Republican National Committee sent official talking points attacking Bolton.

The assault on Bolton, however, may not have the desired effect. It only takes four Republican votes to overthrow Party leaders and call for witnesses. By Monday morning, it was clear that a vote for the witnesses had become much more likely and that the struggle was now over. Trump’s ally Lindsey Graham made it clear, threatening to call witnesses such as former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, whose work in Ukraine Trump wanted an investigation, in order to embarrass the potential Democratic presidential candidate for 2020. Graham tweeted, “If there is a desire and a Senate decision to call Democratic witnesses, then at least the Senate should allow President @realDonaldTrump to call all relevant witnesses he asked for. ”In other words, let the valves open. But will they do it? The four Republican senators most interested in hearing witnesses may or may not want to join this exercise. Romney told reporters that he had always wanted to hear about Bolton and that it was “increasingly likely” that a sufficient number of Republicans would join him. Collins said Bolton’s revelations “strengthen the record” of the witnesses. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, another key vote, said that she had always been “curious” about Bolton’s testimony.

Even more telling was what their fellow Republicans had to say. Within hours, Trump’s staunchest defenders in the Senate said they didn’t care that the former national security adviser accused Trump of doing exactly what the first impeachment article accused him of doing. “We haven’t learned anything new. We have learned nothing new. It is no different from what we have heard from many of the seventeen witnesses the House has presented, “John Barrasso of Wyoming told reporters on Monday.

Soon, Trump’s defense rhetoric intensified, despite suggestion from Louisiana Senator John Kennedy to his colleagues to “pop a Zoloft.” Kelly Loeffler, the newly appointed Republican senator from Georgia, did not follow his advice. She tweeted a statement torching Romney and anyone who would dare to consider calling witnesses: “After 2 weeks, it is clear that the Democrats have no charges. Unfortunately, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of glory. The circus is over. It is time to move on “. Loeffler’s tweet said, in a more confrontational tone, essentially the same as most Republican senators said on Monday.

At any other time in Washington in my life, I would have predicted with absolute confidence that Bolton’s revelation would force Republican senators to change positions and support witnesses. And not just a few, but almost all. But it is now, and the unthinkable and the inconceivable have become more and more routine. Here it is, the proverbial gun, in the middle of the trial, crucial evidence that Trump, his advisers, his lawyers and his facilitators at Capitol Hill knew and were trying to suppress. As recently as last week, Trump’s legal team told senators that “no witness with actual knowledge has ever testified that the president suggested a link between the announcement of the investigations and the assistance to Security”.

In fact, the President and his staff knew that Bolton had done more than suggested. He wrote it down, sent his account to the White House on December 30, and was ready to raise his right hand and swear it under oath. But we have had so many moments with guns in the past few years. It was G.O.P.’s “Access Hollywood” tape, which elected the president of the United States a man who boasted of capturing women by their genitals on tape, only a few weeks after the recording was revealed. In the Ukrainian scandal, we saw this process repeat itself. Evidence is emerging that shows the President’s actions are inappropriate, scandalous and clearly, downright false. At first, even the Republicans on the Hill seem to waver. But again and again and again, they find a way to adapt to the unpleasant new information, to rationalize and to justify.

Amnes Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat who was forced to give up the Iowa presidential campaign to attend the Senate trial, said on Monday that listening to Trump’s defense was like visiting an “alternative universe. But Monday proved once again that this alternative universe has become the new standard in Trump’s GOP. It is not the exception but the rule. The Republican Party after the Bolton bomb will be largely the same as the Republican Party before the Bolton bomb.

