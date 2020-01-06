advertisement
The President’s former national security advisor attended key meetings.

By Katherine Faulders and Allison Pecorin

ABC News – Former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, agreed to testify in the subpoena case against the Senate, he said on Monday.

“The house has completed its constitutional responsibility by imposing impeachment proceedings on the Ukraine issue. It is now up to the Senate to fulfill its constitutional obligation to initiate impeachment, and it does not appear possible to find a final judicial solution to the unanswered constitutional questions before the Senate acts, “said Bolton.

“Accordingly, since my testimony is up for debate again, I had to solve the serious competing problems as best as possible based on careful considerations and studies. I have come to the conclusion that I am ready to testify when the Senate issues a summons to my testimony. “

This is an evolving story. Please try again for updates.

