WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump, former national security adviser John Bolton, said Monday he is ready to testify in the upcoming Senate election trial, a surprise development that could potentially bolster the issue that Trump needs to drop. out of office.

As a top aide to the White House who witnessed many of the events that prompted the House of Representatives to blame Trump in December, Bolton could provide new evidence about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigated a political rival.

Other witnesses during the Disposition House investigation testified that Bolton vehemently opposed an attempt by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Kiev outside regular diplomatic channels, with one saying he referred to the deal as a ” drug deal “.

Congressional investigators believe Bolton opposed Trump’s decision to delay $ 390 million in military aid to Ukraine and could elaborate on it, a Senate aide told Reuters.

Bolton’s lawyer said in November that he could shed new light on White House deliberations, but he declined to participate in the House Impeachment investigation as the Trump administration and Congress met in court for access to witnesses and documentary evidence. .

He said he was now ready to co-operate after a judge dismissed the case last week.

“If the Senate issues a summons for my testimony, I am ready to testify,” Bolton said in a prepared statement. He declined to comment further.

Democrats intercepted Bolton’s announcement, saying he strengthened their argument that he and three current administration officials should testify when the Senate begins its impeachment trial.

“If any Senate Republican opposes issuing flyers for the four witnesses and documents we requested, they would absolutely explain that they are participating in a rally,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

Trump Republican compatriots have resisted that idea, instead seeking a speedy trial based on evidence gathered in the House that could lead to the president’s expected release before the presidential election campaign heats up.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell repeated his proposal that the chamber postpone a decision on whether to call witnesses until the trial begins.

That could allow Republicans, who control the chamber by a margin of 53-47, to complete the trial without hearing from Bolton or other witnesses.

But Democrats would only need four Republicans to deal with them to get the majority required to call witnesses.

Republican senators were divided on whether they should hear from witnesses like Bolton.

Conservatives like Senator Richard Shelby expressed no interest in hearing from Bolton, while more moderate Senator Mitt Romney said he would like to hear from the former White House senior official when asked by CNN.

“Let the House come out to try their case and let’s vote,” Shelby said. “I think it will be very soon,” he said of the upcoming Senate trial.

Senator Rick Scott, from Florida’s divided political state, said he wanted to delay a decision until House Democrats and the White House filed their case.

Senator Cory Gardner, who could face a fierce re-election in Colorado in November, tweeted questions about whether he would vote on a call for Bolton, saying there was no trial yet because the House had not yet sent its articles of incorporation. impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, has yet to allow charges against Trump to be filed in the Senate, setting a wait on any schedule for a trial. The earliest the home could take any action would be Tuesday when he returns.

The Democratic-led House has accused Trump of abusing his power for personal gain by asking Ukraine to announce a corruption probe of former Vice President Joe Biden, a top contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the presidential election. of November.

He also accused the president of obstructing Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with the impeachment investigation.

Trump says he did nothing wrong and has dismissed his impeachment as a partisan attempt to undo his victory in the 2016 election.

“I think they’ve lost their mind,” Trump said on Rush Limbaugh’s radio program, referring to Democrats.

The White House could try to block Bolton from testifying. That dispute would probably be settled by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the Senate judgment, or the senators themselves, rather than in court, said Ross Garber, a lawyer in Washington who has represented Republican governors in impeachment proceedings. .

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey, Susan Cornwell, Mark Hosenball and Jan Wolfe; Editing by Andy Sullivan, Bill Berkrot, and Peter Cooney)

