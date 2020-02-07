advertisement

(AP) – On Friday, the team of former national security adviser John Bolton accused the White House of trying to delete his unpublished book after rumors broke that the National Security Council had sent a letter expressing concern that the manuscript contained classified information.

The White House has reviewed Bolton’s book, due out next month, for classified documents as part of a standard pre-publication review process.

Bolton’s senior advisor Sarah Tinsley released a statement on Friday acknowledging that a letter from the NSC had been sent to Bolton’s lawyer Chuck Cooper. News that the letter had been sent had started circulating in Washington earlier today.

“This latest leak from the NSC’s pre-release review process raises even more serious concerns that the process has been completely violated, and that it is more about deleting Ambassador Bolton’s book than classification problems, “said Tinsley.

She said that Bolton was examining the letter and would respond. She stated that Bolton continues to believe “that the manuscript does not contain any legitimately classified material”.

The book alleges that President Donald Trump linked the suspension of military aid to Ukraine to the country’s willingness to assist in the investigation of its political rivals. The allegation would contradict a key defense that Trump’s attorneys argued during his impeachment trial in the Senate – that there was no counterpart for aid to Ukraine. Trump was acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction in Congress on Wednesday.

Revelations of Bolton’s book appeared during Trump’s trial. The Democrats demanded that he be called to testify, but the Republicans dismissed calls to ask him to testify.

