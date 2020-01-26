advertisement

(CNN) – President Donald Trump told his then national security adviser John Bolton in August that he wanted to keep providing military aid to Ukraine until the country helped investigate Democrats – including former vice-president Joe Biden – the New York Times reported Sunday, citing the descriptions of several people from an unpublished Bolton concept manuscript.

The alleged Trump statement, as described by Bolton, would directly link the freezing of US military aid to the President’s requests to Ukraine to announce investigations into his political rivals – an important pillar under the President’s accusatory defense that the two circumstances are unrelated.

There is no evidence of misconduct by Joe Biden or his son, Hunter Biden, in Ukraine, and Joe Biden has repeatedly defended his son and himself.

advertisement

Spokeswoman Sarah Tinsley of Bolton said that the draft of the book was “forwarded by the National Security Council to the White House for pre-publication review.”

Regarding the New York Times claim that Bolton has circulated a sketch manuscript to his close associates, Tinsley said: “The ambassador did not pass the sketch manuscript on to anyone. Period of time.”

Tinsley declined to comment on the contents of the book manuscript.

Revelations about the content of Bolton’s handwriting design are likely to increase Democrats’ calls for Bolton to testify to the ongoing Senate deposition process. Bolton said he would testify if he was summoned.

In the concept book manuscript, Bolton describes how, according to the Times, the Ukrainian scandal developed in the White House in its final months.

.

advertisement