December 25, 2019 Jennifer Sensiba

Although batteries receive a lot of attention, drive units in electric vehicles don’t get that much love. Why? Because many think they are simple and all the same. An electric motor rotates a gear-type gear that rotates the CV axes, which makes the wheels turn and makes us go. It’s just a few moving parts, right?

But in our search for things that are going to do us, we should not overlook the drive unit. They are not all the same. By learning more about the differences between the approaches of different manufacturers, we can learn useful things. As a driver you get more control if you know why the car is ticking. As an EV enthusiast you can learn more about what drives them. Finally, if you are an investor, it may be worth knowing the philosophical approaches and supply chains of the different companies.

All this makes what Weber State University does a real treat. In the past they have dismantled various EV drive units and released deep dives on their YouTube channel. Now they have done the Chevy Bolt EV, for the model years 2017-19. This video is part of a series on a Bolt to which they add DC fast charging (why GM sells something without it is someone’s guess). You can view the rest of the videos of the project here.

Here is the video, but scroll further down to find some highlights, context and things.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APhRPSdmdmk (/ embed)

One of the first things the professor notes is that the drive unit is built as a Tesla in one piece, unlike the Nissan LEAF, where the electric motor can be disconnected from the gear reduction and the differential.

1: 30-2: 00

The electric motor of the Bolt EV produces less torque than the Spark EV (the predecessor of the Bolt car), but has a much lower final drive. The result is that the Bolt EV has much more torque on the wheels than the old Spark.

03:15

The Bolt EV gets much less current from the batteries than the Spark did, but with better performance. This means that it is much more efficient. GM continues to improve. The bolt also has a higher “redline” speed for the electric motor than the Spark. As a result, the lower gear ratio cannot result in a car with a super low top speed.

4:00 AM

This drive unit fits well with the rest of the GM setup.

The drive unit uses ordinary liquids with other GM vehicles. It uses typical GM transmission fluid and uses the same coolant as GM gas cars. (4:45) The drive unit is numbered like other GM transmissions. In this case it is the 1ET25.

The 1 stands for the number of forward speeds

E is for electric drive

T identifies it as a transaxle (longitudinal transmissions for gas cars with rear-wheel drive use an L here)

25 is the relative torque.

This system has been in use for decades, with only one digit added for the electric drive.

7 a.m.

ATF discharge / filling procedure:

The fill plug of the transmission fluid is located near the top by a blue electrical connector. Two drain plugs are located on the bottom of the drive unit, on the driver’s and passenger’s side (engine and transmission side). To check levels, there is a fluid plug on the other side of the fill plug. To get the right amount when replacing fluid (after closing the drain plugs, of course), add fluid through the fill plug until fluid starts to seep out of the smaller control plug hole. Then close everything. GM recommends warming up the device a little while driving and then checking the fluid level again.

As more bolt EVs rise in miles, this will be an important do-it-yourself skill for extended ownership. Since this uses ATF, the fluid must also be replaced approximately every 50 km to maximize the life of the unit.

9:00 am

There is an electric motor / pump that circulates fluids in the unit while driving. It removes filtered ATF from the bottom and places it in a drip tray at the top that drips liquid to cool and lubricate the internal parts. This pump is only active in drive and reverse. It appears to be removable if it is still installed in the vehicle, so GM can anticipate failure of this device before the end of the vehicle’s life.

10:45

There are two refrigerant lines (inlet and outlet) to the bottom. These are supplied to the radiator of the vehicle and the cool internal components.

00:40

Disassembling the device starts.

16:40

One axis is much longer than the other. Although the CV axes are the same length, such unequal axes contribute in unavoidable ways to torque control. This is quite noticeable in the bolts that I have tested.

17:20

It removes the switch actuator assembly. What makes little sense for me here is why they took the trouble to have an electronic shifter that controls a cable mover. Call me old-fashioned, but a cable-operated gear lever in the cabin would have been much simpler, right? Yes I know. Some of you say “OK, Boomer,” and it fits, despite my higher millennial age.

On the positive side, this can be an opening for future EV swaps in older vehicles. Better hackers than I will eventually know this.

18:20

It “splits” the housing on the differential / transmission side.

25:00

This drive unit could be maintained in the vehicle. Both ends of the housing can be removed while the electric motor and the central part of the drive unit remain screwed. This can be one of the times that technicians scold the technicians while they work.

For a simple fluid and filter change, it might not be that bad. In most cases, that’s all a person would do.

25:45

He splits the suitcase on the driver’s side of the device. Once opened we see the filter, various sensors and the electric motor itself. The resolver, or electric motor sensor, can be maintained (unlike some Toyota hybrids).

31:45

Motor stator is ready to pull out, but it becomes humanly impossible (and somewhat dangerous) to just loosen and pull it off. The magnets are just too strong. A special $ 1000 GM conductor and pulling tool is required. Despite the price, the tool may need some sanding to fit properly (see the video for details).

However, this should be very rare for every Bolt EV. The engine must amply survive the rest of the vehicle.

49:10

You can only see the rotor, finally removed from the DU.

51:50

Stator has been deleted. Windings are deeper on this motor than the Volt, making it more efficient at high speeds.

55:30

We can see the three main moving parts of the power train, and the total of 13 pieces that move with them (bearings, etc.). For this reason (simplicity) the drive must last a very long time.

While at CleanTechnica we are still sitting on GM supporting the Trump government in their fight against statistical clean air standards that exceed federal standards, it is good to see that GM has made serious efforts to EV system to be designed for the Bout EV. Hopefully they will come along and build some more EVs.

