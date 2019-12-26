advertisement

LA PAZ – Bolivia’s foreign minister refutes Mexico’s claims that it has stepped up its police presence outside its embassy in La Paz and is intimidating its diplomats, saying Mexico sought police support and it will never violated international protocols.

Karen Longaric said Mexico’s appeal to the International Court of Justice to protect its diplomatic equipment in Bolivia was a “mistake” and a “legal mistake,” and the appeal must be withdrawn.

“No one can sue for unproven facts, no one can be indicted for acts they did not commit,” she told reporters in La Paz.

advertisement

“The government of (President Jeanine) Añez is respectful of international treaties, of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and so national security forces would never enter a diplomatic building without prior authorization.”

Longaric said Mexico had twice “expressly” provided Bolivia with additional police protection for its embassy in La Paz on November 19th and 29th amid concerns of outside protests.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador granted political asylum to former Bolivian President Evo Morales after he resigned on November 10, deepening large-scale protests in the Andean nation. (Reporting by Danny Ramos and Aislinn Laing, written by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

advertisement