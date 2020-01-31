advertisement

By dealing with the end of “Horsin ‘Around”, “Mad Men” and the pronounced duality of “BoJack”, it is revealing to commit suicide every day.

(Editor’s note: The following article contains spoiler for “BoJack Horseman” Season 6, Part II, including the final and its end.)

Even according to Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s high referential standards, there are many connections between the end of “BoJack Horseman” and the beginning. In the first episode, BoJack eats cotton candy at a house party. In the finale, he eats cotton candy at Princess Carolyn’s wedding reception. Mr. Peanutbutter’s first in a long line of Erica jokes pays off in the final. The episode of “Horsin ‘Around” that plays when BoJack is discovered face down in the pool is the same episode that plays in the hospital when he thinks he will die during an episode 1 panic attack.

From a thematic point of view, the series finale is also a homage to the genre that BoJack loves and the genre that it is. The flash forward, the groundbreaking event, the reunification of the characters, and even the cuts in black (as if a commercial was playing) embody the form of so many sitcom endings. Bob-Waksberg spoke early and often about his love for sitcoms from the 90s, which allowed him not only to reference them with hysterical accuracy, but to create a great “Horsin ‘Around” episode for himself. (See: The BoJack Horseman Christmas Offer 2014.) But the quiet last moments and topics speak for the dramatic basis of the series. Unlike “Horsin ‘Around”, “BoJack Horseman” never promised that “no matter what happens, after 30 minutes everything will be fine”. The series faced addiction and depression head-on, often with a clarity and courage that few other shows could imitate.

Balance has always been the impossible balancing act. His roots in the absurd comedy and the dark drama let critics stutter a little out of the window (or at least this critic) and could not say exactly whether this new show was shown by a new creator on a new “online streaming service” , tried to imitate adult swim cartoons or AMC dramas or actually find his own way. At the end of season one, when the latter turned out to be correct, there was discussion of what an animated original could effectively do for adults – could a talking horse really be the next Don Draper?

For some, the conversation never developed beyond this mental block. “BoJack Horseman” remains a runaway at the Primetime Emmy Awards, which were nominated for the best cartoon for the first time last year, and I can’t tell you how many die-hard TV fans have told me the topic is just too worrying Get along. In the end, “BoJack Horseman” tries to make it again in both directions. By pushing the suicide horse to the brink of death in the penultimate episode, a way is shown that it has alluded to since the beginning of the opening credits. BoJack almost drowns in his swimming pool after a long, nasty blow. But just like Don Draper doesn’t jump off a building at the end of “Mad Men”, BoJack also survives to look up to the sky and find a glimmer of hope.

This decision is probably the best. After all, BoJack said it himself in the pilot. After the “Horsin ‘Around” episode that he sees in the hospital ends with the horse’s death – yes, the episode that he sees in the pilot and the finale is the “Horsin Around” ending – says BoJack: “We may have gotten too dark on this series finale.” So instead of dying, “BoJack” examines what it means to stay alive; to continue living with pain, worry, loss, and all the struggles that are going on for so many People with addiction and / or depression get worse.

It’s a tricky, ambitious ending because it doesn’t offer the clear, arc-filling ending TV endings often offer. “Sometimes life is a bitch and you just go on living,” says Diane, and she doesn’t just talk about one thing when she says it. Life is a series of ends and beginnings, all connected by your personal experience. BoJack keeps learning that the hard way as he tries to start over, forget the past, and become the good person he thinks he is inside. (It is also worth noting that in the season one finale, the secretariat commits suicide shortly after saying Baby BoJack: “Don’t stop running and never look behind you. It’s not for you behind you. All of this exists is what lies ahead. ”)

In episode 11, “Sunk Cost and All That,” BoJack gets angry when his past is revived by the press. “No matter how many starts I get, there is always the same ending: everything falls apart and I end up alone,” he says to Princess Carolyn, Diane and Todd, who are trying to help him what to do next.

Diane’s advice is not only for BoJack’s career, but also for his life: you can’t deny that the past existed; You have to acknowledge that it happened and then go through it. While BoJack is doing this, the season and the series culminate with a successful and another unfortunate television interview. BoJack’s public life, which represents his desire to be loved by everyone, has an impact on his private life, where he is depressed, addicted and angry. The culmination of six seasons in which we struggled with the perception and self-actualization of the population shows our animated antihero, who was bared by the advertising machine and cannot escape it. Episode 12, “Xerox of a Xerox,” written by Nick Adams and directed by Aaron Long, forces the truth to come out once and for all in a powerful, honest, and timid half an hour.

The following episodes have not quite reached this brand. “The Horny Unicorn” (Episode 13) and “Angela” (Episode 14) are solid contributions that deal intensively with a private relapse that has led to an all too familiar turning point. But when BoJack presses the doorbell next to a young Sarah Lynn to his mother’s house, it gets a little shaky. The series has a long history of excellent cross-border experimental episodes based on an internal reality. From the almost silent “Fish Out of Water” episode to the painful inner monologue that drives “Stupid Piece of Shit” (not to mention the undervalued masterpiece “Time’s Arrow”), “BoJack” has found imaginative and effective ways conveying very difficult emotional and mental experiences. The animation, which is led by executive producer and production designer Lisa Hanawalt, finds impressive, incredibly familiar designs, templates, and continuity lines to bring complicated ideas to life.

The best example of season six is ​​the Diane-related episode 10 “Good Damage”, in which she has problems writing about antidepressants. Overall, it’s half an hour of superlatives among the series’ elite offerings, and it feels like Episode 15, “The View From Halfway Down,” has a similarly transcendent ambition. I wouldn’t say the show falls off its worn wire rope – more like stumbling into the descent. Trying to convey the seriousness of BoJack’s life decisions about the spirits of his past, two slips prevent this excruciating dinner party from reaching its necessary heights.

First, it tilts his hand. As soon as BoJack complains about the chlorine in his water (opposite Zach Braff, who suffered a memorable death in season 4), it’s clear that he’s actually drowning in his pool. This undermines much of the mystery and tension that the dream creates itself, and lets the viewer in the real world look for a solution to everything that happens in BoJack’s head. (In addition, Herb removes the possible religious explanation for the plot of this episode by emphasizing that they don’t go through the door together, but to another place. So this is not “BoJack’s” “International Assassin” entry – it’s just a dream, not a dream, which could also be seen as another reality.) These decisions put pressure on the dinner party conversations to provide either answers or emotional revelations, and while BoJack’s call to Diane is of some importance for the finale , the rest of the thing is warm-up hours that these characters have already shared. You can’t really sustain the entire episode. Moments are irritating, like the Secretariat’s title-inspiring collection of poems (“The View From Halfway Down”), but the episode’s summary doesn’t seem to be the best use of the series’ remaining time.

The penultimate episode improves the second time you watch as soon as you know what’s going on with BoJack, but the way it ends up in the weird baits and switches of its fate in the finale doesn’t play well in real time either. It’s as if you should believe that BoJack really killed himself and then giggle with relief both times when these fakes are exposed. Yes, they relate to season 1, yes, they agree with BoJack’s cheeky sense of humor, but the viewer feels like Diane on the other end of the phone after hearing BoJack’s voicemail: you need to know what this character really is happened to you in spite of his actions, and nobody gives you a clear answer.

Episode 15 feels like “BoJack Horseman: The Drama” while the start of Episode 16 feels like “BoJack Horseman: The Sitcom” and (exceptionally) the mix doesn’t come together as part of the series’ potent and inventive new genre. But the landing remains. BoJack gets nice last moments with each of the main characters. His time on the beach with Todd is the idyllic end to their deep and silly friendship when Todd quotes the “Hokey Pokey” to drive BoJack in the right direction. While dancing with Princess Carolyn, they share their thoughts about the better ending to TV for their wedding, reminding viewers that love doesn’t have to be dramatic. (Not to mention that most love stories are told from a man’s perspective.) Finally, BoJack and Diane’s last chat on the roof closes a loop that can’t be closed. Death is the final end, but none of them have died. Life is rolling forward. She is in Houston and writes for pleasure, with her new husband Guy by her side. Well, he does it step by step. “It’s a nice night.” To appreciate that is all you need at the moment.

Given the timing, the theme, and the fact that both shows have a door that leads to eternal nothing, “BoJack Horseman” will have to be compared to “The Good Place” in the near future. But its ending sounds a bit like “Mad Men”, doesn’t it? Peggy is successful and married, while Don survives a nervous breakdown to further improve his career. Could also be Diane and BoJack. But where “BoJack Horseman” stands out from his respected television colleagues – sitcoms or dramas – is his confident development.

“BoJack” helped consolidate the TV-MA era of adult animation and broaden the boundaries of what a comedy with creative license streaming can and should do. (Note: Most episodes are 26 minutes long, and even if enough series finals are played at full length, “Nice While It Lasted” only gives an additional minute.) From the fast-paced jokes to the alliterative puns for strings. ” BoJack Horseman “is an exquisite comedy. However, as a drama, it took a character type on the way to the door, realized why so many anti-heroes were being abused after Don Draper, and adjusted accordingly. The end reflects the # MeToo era in a way that its predecessors couldn’t, and that took a lot of inner searching and recognition from an extremely thoughtful production team. (Not to mention the bravery that Bob-Waksberg shows when he censors his main character, he strongly risks the kind of uprising that Jerry Seinfeld faced when he threw his crew into prison to end “Seinfeld”. )

“BoJack Horseman” continued the previous one without relying on the past. The series harmonizes their tones, ambitions and deep respect for their characters and results in an incomparable original. No more horse than a man, no more man than a horse. It is both.

Note: A-

“BoJack Horseman” can be fully streamed on Netflix.

