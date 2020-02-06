advertisement

In the middle of season 3 of the premiere of Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman” (which was originally discontinued on July 22, 2016), the lead actor of the same name sits in a bar and hesitantly plays the advertising game that is imposed on all Hollywood creatives when it comes to it going to outperform their projects. In BoJack’s case, he advertises his upcoming film, in which he will act as secretary, and consistently campaigns for the affection of the press, so much the better to inspire his Oscar hopes.

If you are even vaguely familiar with the series, it will come as no surprise to you that BoJack is not at his best in an interview and the grind of a publicity tour is visibly wearing him out. When the reporter asks him what’s going to work for him in the future, the spiky horse is pretty upset.

“What do you mean by” What’s next? “Why does everything have to have a next one?” He asks and begins to panic.

advertisement

It is not unlike the reaction that the far more brilliant and relaxed creator of “BoJack Horseman”, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, gives when people inquire about six seasons, 77 episodes and seven years of work, what he plans for his time has on the original Netflix series.

connected

connected

“Can I take a nap?” He joked to IndieWire in the latest edition of the TV podcast “Millions of Screens”. And a book with short stories. Isn’t it enough for you? “

He has an argument. Bob-Waksberg not only started both parts of the sixth season of “BoJack”, each consisting of eight episodes and ending with an outstanding finale, but was also a co-producer of “Undone” from Amazon Prime and executive producer of Netflix’s “Tuca and Bertie The short story collection “Someone Who Loves You in All Your Destroyed Glory: Stories” has been published. (All four deserved rave reviews).

But until Bob-Waksberg takes his well-deserved nap, he likes to look back on the series he created and remembers BoJack, Diane, Todd, Princess Carolyn, Mr. Peanbutter and so many other characters. Whether it was about which storylines to captivate and which to dangle in the author’s room or how the discussion of major issues related to depression and mental health developed over the years, the showrunner was pleased to look back on his work – himself his early comedy video days with Olde English – and chat.

Maybe you shouldn’t push too hard for what’s next.

If you’d like to hear the entire IndieWire chat with Bob-Waksberg, watch the episode of “Millions of Screens” this week with Libby Hill, deputy editor of TV Awards, Ben Travers, and creative producer Leo Garcia. As a result, the showrunner looks at BoJack’s relationship to the traditional antihero archetype and asks if you can say you’re writing something good if it’s easy, hard, or none of the above.

But that’s not all. This week’s last update to Libby’s Winter TV Awards reports on the Writers Guild of America Awards. The gang talks about everything related to Super Bowl, from advertising to results to ratings and who owes what to whom.

“Millions of screens” are available in Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback on Twitter with the crew or turn it off in the comments. Watch the show on iTunes and let us know if the gang wants to address certain issues in upcoming Millions of Screens. More information about IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes can be found here.

This episode of “Millions of Screens” was produced by Leonardo Adrian Garcia

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement