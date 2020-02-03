advertisement

The Mountain West basketball season has really warmed up in the past few weeks when two of the teams that were expected to be strong competitors at this conference have finally taken on the role of attendee.

As throughout the year, there was no question who the top and bottom teams in Mountain West basketball were, but there is a lot of debate to find out everything in between. Let’s take a look at where these teams fit into this puzzle this week.

11. Wyoming (-)

Wyoming finally got his first win in the Mountain West season on Saturday, but that’s still not enough to take last place in the power ranking. This win in the state of San Jose was certainly the most impressive performance they have shown throughout the season, but unfortunately a month of defeat followed.

But you really can’t blame them for how things have developed since the last series of power rankings. The other two games of the past two weeks were in the state of San Diego and against a resurgent state of Utah. They simply didn’t stand a chance in these 2, but they took their chance against SJSU with a strong second half that drove them to a 5-point win.

Unfortunately, they are only allowed to play the Spartans once this season, so it is very difficult to find out where they can actually win their next victory, but they could eventually pull out of the basement of this power leaderboard if they could win each of the three Games they will play before the next set of power rankings.

These games include a home game against Boise State and a trip to Albuquerque next week and then a home game against Colorado State after a week’s break. I don’t expect them to win one of them, but if they do, they’ll move up for the first time this year.

