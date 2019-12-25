advertisement

Boise State signed former Arizona Wildcats guard Devonaire Doutrive to a financial aid deal Tuesday.

Doutrive was a four-star recruit and prospect No. 72 in the class of 2018, according to composer 247Sports. He will be enrolled at Boise State for the spring semester and is expected to be eligible at some point after the start of next season.

Doutrive, a 6-foot-5 athletic sophomore, was expected to play a key role for the Wildcats this season, but was suspended for the first two games due to an unspecified violation of team rules. He returned to play in three games off the bench, averaging 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17 minutes per game, but was then dismissed by coach Sean Miller.

“Devonaire is a dynamic player that fits who we are and how we play,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said in a statement. He understands what we want to achieve and our culture. We are really excited to welcome her to the program and help her continue to develop. “

At Boise, Doutrive joins former Arizona teammate Emmanuel Akot, a 2017 five-star recruit who is staying out this season after transferring during the 2018-19 season.

The transfers to Arizona represent the two highest-ranked Boise State players ever, according to the school.

“I feel like I need to be in a place where I can improve and where it feels like home,” Doutrive said. “The staff is full of great coaches with great personalities. It feels like a family and they are all together, all together. “

