The file claims that Thompson and adviser Dean Jordan presented eight alternatives, none of which mentioned increasing the bonus. Instead, all included eight different methods to expire and terminate the additional monetary agreement.

Boise State said that it had not received the correct information and had neither approved nor accepted the new television contract and voted against a proposal to end the bonus payment at the end of the contract. It also says that two members of the board wanted to end the bonus immediately.

Here are some possible challenges for both sides. For Mountain West, the Boise State contract doesn’t seem to have an end date or an easy way out. And while the directors of their other schools would probably love to end the Broncos’ separate status and increased share of revenue, it seems certain that Boise State will remain a tie beyond the rest of the conference. When Fox Sports picks up part of the pack, including home games, it certainly doesn’t indicate little interest, especially when Fox talks about presenting them in this highly advertised Big Noon Saturday window (and against an ACC) School, not even a school from another conference where Fox has rights). The Broncos still appear to be a key contributor to Mountain West’s total revenue, and it’s understandable why they don’t want to give up their unique status, especially since the contract doesn’t seem to offer an easy way to do it.

It is noteworthy, however, that Boise State may now be in a weaker position than 2012. From 2006 to 2012 (first in the WAC, then in the Mountain West for 2011 and 2012), the Broncos recorded 13, 10, 12, seasons with 14, 12, 12 and 11 victories. From 2013 to 2019 there was a season with 8, 12, 9, 10, 11, 10 and 12 wins. that’s still very good, but it’s not the level they were at before, and they did a lot worse in the year-end rankings (and in fewer discussions for the top five-team). And there really doesn’t seem to be an obvious way for them to go to a Power Five conference at this point. They could become independent in football or join the AAC, but none of these options clearly seem to be better than what they have in the mountain west (or even what they would have in a mountain west where they had no special status). So there is certainly a discussion about what leverage they have.

In any case, this should be an interesting procedure, especially if there is a litigation. It is understandable why the management of other Mountain West schools is not enthusiastic if Boise State continues to receive special treatment and negotiations, especially if the Broncos were not viewed as nationally as in the days before this 2012 agreement but no way out to the MWC, and national interest in Boise State remains very high compared to other MWC schools. And the Broncos were still the strongest football team at the conference in 2013-2019, and they’re still a remarkable TV draw compared to other conference schools, so a loss doesn’t seem great to the MWC. We’ll see how it all works, but it’s certainly a remarkable story worth tracking.

(The athletic)

