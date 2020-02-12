advertisement

The Bohemian Football Club’s new away kit bears the slogan “Refugees Welcome”, which can be read on the shirts after the Dublin football team has teamed up with Amnesty International to call for an end to direct care. The jersey also shows the silhouette of a fleeing family and the slogan “Love Football, Hate Racism” on the collar.

The O’Neills Strip that went Available in the club shop today marks the 20th anniversary the system that provides asylum seekers with food, shelter and, since last year’s budget increase, a personal allowance of EUR 38.80 per week for adults and EUR 29.80 per week for children.

Although direct care was meant to be a provisional measure to accommodate people for no longer than six months, asylum seekers spend an average of 23 months in the system at one of 39 functioning accommodation centers. Some of the 60,000 people who have used direct care have spent more than seven years in it. The system has been widely criticized for capturing people without access to work permits or free education and isolating them from the general public.

“We decided to allow our jersey alongside Amnesty International as a platform to highlight a very real and pressing problem in Ireland,” said Daniel Lambert, club director. “Football is a universal language and can be a means for the benefit of our society.”

Colm O’Gorman, managing director of Amnesty International Ireland, says the club and its supporters have “an incredible track record of social justice” and hopes that the jerseys will bring supporters together “to end direct care demand”. what he calls the “ongoing human rights scandal.” The system is fundamentally flawed because it keeps people in limbo for years and isolates them from communities under inhumane, institutionalized conditions. “

