Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points and Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds to help rally the Utah Jazz to a 127-116 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Jordan Clarkson added 23 points off the bench and Joe Ingles 20 for Utah. Six players scored in double figures to help the Jazz win their ninth straight game and improve to 14-1 in their past 15 games.

Gobert rose to the defense after halftime to throw the Wizards off the pace offensively. He also scored 19 points in the final two quarters and helped the Jazz retire late in the fourth quarter.

Gobert made three dunks over a two-minute stretch as Washington cut the deficit to 111-108 on a moving team by Bradley Beal on May 3:32.

Beal scored 25 points to lead the Wizards. Davis Bertans scored 18 points, Jordan McRae 16 and Ian Mahinmi 15. Washington lost for the second time in five games.

Beal and Thomas Bryant both returned to the lineup after missing several games due to injuries.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell missed his first game of the season while recovering from an illness. In the absence of Mitchell, the Jazz attempted to generate consistent offense in the first half. Utah shot 52 percent before halftime, but struck out only 4 of 18 shots from the 3-point range.

Washington had no such trouble. The Wizards didn’t miss a mid-range shot in the first quarter and shot 62 percent before halftime.

McRae, Ex Smith and Bryant each scored two baskets to spark a 12-2 run that gave Washington a 36-23 lead early in the second quarter. The Wizards held a two-digit cushion for much of the quarter.

Bogdanovic scored some crucial baskets to keep Utah in striking distance. He scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting in the first half.

Utah scored 15 unanswered points, culminating in a second-chance dunk by Gobert, to tie the score at 77. The slide formed part of a larger 21-3 run that culminated in back-to-back baskets by Clarkson who upped the Jazz 83-80 late in the third quarter.

