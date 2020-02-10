advertisement

HOUSTON – jazz trainer Quin Snyder asked Bojan Bogdanovic to continue playing on Sunday evening despite his shootout.

Bogdanovic hit the biggest shot of the game.

Bogdanovic’s 3-hand hand over time gave Utah a 114-113 victory over the Houston Rockets.

“The piece was designed for me to shoot a 3,” said Bogdanovic. “It’s a great time for them to have that confidence in me to get that shot after the game I had.”

Bogdanovic ended the 2-of-7 shooting with eight points.

“You just play it, let it play,” said Snyder. “He is such a competitor and I tell him to keep playing. If he has to hear that, he knows how much I trust him.”

Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Donovan Mitchell ended the tournament with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds for jazz, which won for the second time in a row after five consecutive defeats.

“You fired an incredible shot,” said Houston coach Mike D’Antoni. “We had two people with him. I was afraid we would spot it because it was so close. Hats off to this shot. “

It came after P.J. Tucker’s 3-pointer from the corner of Houston with a 1.6 second lead gave it a two-point lead. After a break, Bogdanovic came off the canvas and hit a competitive 29-foot field to bring jazz victory.

“I had two guys on me,” said Bogdanovic. “At first I thought they might block me or spot me when I shot. As soon as I released the ball from my hand, I saw it there. “

Tucker knew right away that it was going to start.

“I knew it was good as soon as he caught it,” said Tucker. “He has a good lift on it. I could see it as soon as he shot it. “

Mike Conley added 20 points, six assists and five rebounds for jazz. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Jazz shot 49%, including 15 out of 38 at 3 hands.

“We’ll make it,” said Conley of victory. “We would have liked to have won it on the last stage. Obviously, P.J. Tucker good luck and it did, and that’s the league. We came down and wrote a good piece for Bogi and he did it. I don’t know how he did it, but we’ll take it. “

Russell Westbrook had 39 points for the Rockets. James Harden added 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Westbrook shot 18 out of 33 while Harden was 11 out of 23, 2 out of 13 with 3 hands. Robert Covington had 14 points and Danuel House Jr. had 10 for Houston. The missiles fired 46%, including 15 out of 42 at 3 hands.

“I think we’ll get the pictures we want to take,” said Westbrook. “Open shots, open looks. It depends on what kind of defense you see every night. So we’re just trying to read and see what’s going on. “

After two seconds, Covington hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 28 seconds to the left to take Houston 110-109 in the lead. Tucker polluted Mitchell, who made both free throws to give Jazz a 111-110 lead.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Snyder was whistled for a technical foul of 7:29 that remained in the fourth. … Jazz committed 16 sales, from which the Rockets made 21 points. … Utah beat Houston 48: 36.

Rockets: G Eric Gordon (left lower leg) missed the game on Sunday after injuring himself on Friday. D’Antoni said Gordon was day after day and it was in the air if Gordon played Tuesday night. … Thabo Sefolosha was cautioned in the third quarter after 38 seconds because of a technical foul.

FACES IN QUANTITY

In the Hall of Fame, first basist Jeff Bagwell and the New Orleans Saints, who ran back Alvin Kamara, sat on the sidelines.

NEXT

Jazz visits Mavericks on Monday.

Houston will host Celtics on Tuesday.

