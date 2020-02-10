advertisement

Bojan Bogdanovic hit a 3-pointer on the move to lift the Utah Jazz to a 114-113 victory over host Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Bogdanovic had just two field goals and eight points for the night, 13 below his season average. But Utah executed the final inning game to perfection, with Bogdanovic making a 28-pound driver over James Harden and P.J. Tucker, the last bunch 3 in a sequence of them down the stretch.

The Jazz took the 103-100 lead on a 3-pointer to Bogdanovic with 4:18 left and extended that lead to 107-100, their biggest of the night, in a Donovan Mitchell jumper in the lane. But the Rockets responded, with Harden recording a triple-double (28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) with his pass to Robert Covington, whose 3-pointer with 28 seconds left gave the Rockets a 110-109 advantage. .

Mitchell responded with two free throws after a Tucker foul, only to have Tucker hit a 3-pointer in the corner with 1.6 seconds left that pushed Houston back in front. Bogdanovic had the last word.

Jordan Clarkson opened the Jazz with 30 points from the bench while Mitchell added 24 and six assists. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 39 points. After a hot start from the perimeter, Houston shot just 10 of 33 from behind the arc in the final three bouts.

The first quarter represented an offensive ideal for the Rockets. Twelve of their 14 field goals came through the lineup or 3-pointer, with Westbrook closing out the period with four consecutive drive sets immediately after Ben McLemore, Tucker and Harden combining for four 3s.

But the Jazz found their offensive pace in the second period opposing the Rockets’ small ball attack. Three pointers by Clarkson, Georges Niang and Royce O’Neale helped Utah close an 11-point deficit at 48-45 midway through the period. The Rockets responded with an 8-1 score, only for Utah to cut the gap to four at half time in a Mike Conley positioning. Conley finished with 20 points.

The momentum swung back and forth for the remainder of the game.

