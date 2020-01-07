advertisement

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, and the visiting Utah Jazz won their sixth straight game, beating the New Orleans Pelicans, 128-126, on Monday night.

The Jazz, who won for the 11th time in their last 12 games, held the Pelicans to no score for the final 1:27. Rudy Gobert, who finished with 19 rebounds, interrupted Brandon Ingram’s attempt to tie the tie with a second left.

The Pelicans were not pleased with the lack of a foul call against Gobert, who appeared to hit Ingram’s arm as he let go.

“All we did was exactly what we had to do – we got the ball, pressed it hard in the basket – and then they determined it was not wrong,” Chief Executive Alvin Gentry said afterwards. “The end of the game”

Joe Ingles added 22 points, and Donovan Mitchell scored 19, including a tie-break for last game points with 1:12 to play. Jordan Clarkson scored 16 for the Jazz.

Ingram had 35 to lead the Pelicans, who played without second leading scorer, Jrue Holiday, who has a left elbow confusion. JJ Redick added 23, Lonzo Ball had 21 and E’Twaun Moore came out of the bench to score 13.

The Pelicans scored the first five points of the third quarter to take a one-point lead before the Jazz scored a goal. Bogdanovic scored the final seven points in a 14-4 goal that gave Utah an 82-73 lead before Ingram got hot.

Ingram scored 12 points while New Orleans finished in a 24-13 goal to take a 97-95 lead late in the third quarter.

Georges Niang and Ingles both made a 3-pointer as the Jazz took a 105-103 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Utah kept the Pelicans at bay, while Ball’s 3-pointer tied the score at 121 with 3:15 left. Ingles broke the equalizer by making a pair of free throws, and the Jazz pushed the lead to five before Ingram’s 3-pointer caught a 5-0 lead.

Mitchell’s jumper put the Jazz back on top with 1:12 left, and neither team scored again.

The Jazz scored the first eight points of the game, but Ingram restored the Pelicans to a hot first quarter for both teams. Ingram scored 11 points in the period, including a bouncing ball that gave New Orleans a 36-35 lead.

The Jazz made 6 of 11 3-pointers and New Orleans made 2 of 8 in the second period, as the Jazz took a 68-64 lead at half time.

