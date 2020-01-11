advertisement

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Brock Boeser and Jake Virtanen scored 1:24 in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Buffalo Sabers 6-3 on Saturday.

Boeser had two goals and Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored for Vancouver, which had dropped consecutive games to a 14-4 combination. Loui Eriksson had an empty net and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots to improve to 7-1 in his past eight games.

advertisement

Sam Reinhart, Zemgus Girgensons and Brandon Montour scored for Buffalo, which continued its mid-season slide by falling to 3-8-1 in the previous 12.

“We played a full 60 and increased it strongly in the third period. Today’s attack gives us confidence for the rest of the road trip.” – @BoHorvat pic.twitter.com/ssIiw88eUL

– Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 11, 2020

Sabers goalkeeper Carter Hutton finished with 29 saves in his first appearance in nine games. Hutton fell to 0-7-4 in his past 11 starts, a stretch in which he has allowed four or more goals six times. He is 6-7-4 on the season, with his last win a 25-save performance in a 4-3 overtime win over San Jose on Oct. 22.

The game was tied at 2 before Hutton allowed three goals in the Canucks’ first six shots.

Miller returned his comeback from Buffalo quarterback Jake McCabe to put Vancouver up 3-2, but the Girgensons deflected into Kyle Okposo’s shot to tie it two minutes later.

Vancouver then took control at the 6:42 mark when Christopher Tanev tightened to secure a loose puck in the bottom right circle. He then threw a pass to Boeser, who grabbed a shot while being left alone instantly.

Virtanen made it 5-3 when the Canucks caught the Sabers with a flat foot bursting over Buffalo’s blue line. Adam Gaudette dodged a check and fed Tyler Motte to set a 2-on-1 break.

Riding on the right flank, Motte back made a pass in the middle, allowing Virtanen to tuck into the open left side.

The Canucks improved to 1-2 in their five-match trip. They had won seven in a row before Tuesday night’s 9-2 loss to Tampa Bay, followed by a 5-2 loss to Florida on Thursday.

READ MORE: The Canucks stumble back to Florida, falling 5-2 to the Panthers

NOTES: This was a match of two franchises celebrating their 50th anniversary. The Canucks won their first two meetings, defeating the Sabers at Vancouver 7-2 on Oct. 27, 1970, and then won 4-1 at Buffalo nine days later. … Sabers F Conor Sheary appeared in his 300th career game. … Sabers F Evan Rodrigues returned after being a healthy scratch for four consecutive games, which came shortly after the player went public demanding to be traded. … Canucks C Zach MacEwen joined the team after being inducted into a game with the AHL on Friday.

THE ORDER

Canucks: At Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Sabers: At the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

SUBMITTED NOTICE

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement