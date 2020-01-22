advertisement

By David Koenig, The Associated Press

Boeing’s new CEO said on Wednesday that production of the 737 Max would resume in the spring, months before the company expected state regulators to certify the grounded aircraft for re-flight.

advertisement

David Calhoun also said that he believes passengers will fly the Max if U.S. regulators believe it is safe and see pilots get on the plane.

Calhoun rejected the idea that the best-selling Boeing jet might never fly again, or that the company should change the name of the aircraft.

“I’m all there, the company is all there, and I think the FAA is all there,” he said, referring to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is reviewing changes that Boeing makes to Max. After two accidents, 346 people died Life.

A FAA spokesman said in a statement that the agency is thorough and considered because it is reviewing Boeing’s proposed changes to the Max, and the agency has no schedule for completing this review.

Calhoun, who replaced fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg earlier this month, spoke to reporters in a conference call after meeting Boeing employees in Seattle.

Calhoun defended the corporate culture and denied having put profit above security. He did not defend Boeing’s internal communications, in which employees involved in the development of the Max ridiculed the aircraft and regulators, trying to convince the airlines not to use flight simulators to train pilots for the Max.

“It’s totally horrific,” he said of the messages.

Calhoun’s comments came a day after Boeing announced that the FAA would not certify the Max until this summer – Calhoun repeatedly referred to June.

Boeing’s forecast of the plane’s return has been overly optimistic several times since it landed in March last year. United Airlines President Scott Kirby said on Wednesday that his airline is not expecting to use the Max this summer.

According to Calhoun, the new schedule was based on the recognition that the FAA was carrying out a stricter review and on Boeing’s decision to recommend pilot training on flight simulators instead of faster computer-based training this month. Calhoun also said the company will rethink the long-held assumptions of how quickly pilots respond in certain situations.

The company has temporarily shut down the Max assembly line near Seattle in the past few days. Calhoun told reporters that production would resume “a few months before” June. On the schedule, he suggested that the assembly line could be reopened in about two months.

The decision to resume production even before the FAA recertified the Max shows that Boeing does not expect any major surprises from the FAA review. Boeing must update the software and make other changes to the aircraft before they are shipped to airlines. However, this work is expected to take only a few hours per aircraft.

Boeing has hired its 3,000 Max assembly workers, and Calhoun repeated on Wednesday that they would not be fired or given leave. However, some suppliers have announced layoffs. Spirit AeroSystems, which manufactures fuselage for the Max, has announced it will cut 2,800 jobs.

Boeing is a huge exporter, and the break in production of its best-selling aircraft is likely to affect the country’s economy.

IHS Markit analysts announced on Wednesday that a shutdown by June would save a tenth of a percentage point of US economic growth and the damage would double if the Max closed by December. IHS said the estimates did not take into account the indirect effects of lower employment, income and expenditure rates related to the max.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made an even more terrible forecast this month. He said the Max’s problems would reduce the United States gross domestic product by half a percentage point.

Shares in Chicago-based Boeing Co. declined $ 4.37 to trade at $ 309 after hitting a 52-week low.

advertisement