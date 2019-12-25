advertisement

(Bloomberg) – A new set of messages among Boeing Co. employees for the development of the 737 Max paints a “very disturbing picture” of concerns about the plane, according to an aide to a House committee.

The documents were handed over to the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday, the agency said in a statement. The revelation came on the same day that Boeing ousted its chief executive officer.

At least some of them were written by the same Boeing pilot, whose orders for 2016 were published in October and were subject to scrutiny by lawmakers, according to a person familiar with their content who was not authorized to discuss them.

Communications have not been released publicly. Transport and Infrastructure Committee staff are still reviewing the messages and have not provided specific details on what they contain.

“But similar to other data previously unearthed by Boeing, the data seems to point to a very disturbing view of both concerns expressed by Boeing employees regarding the company’s commitment to safety and the efforts of some employees to ensuring that Boeing’s production plans were not diverted by regulators or others, “a committee aide said in a statement.

“The committee will continue to review this and other data provided by Boeing as part of the committee’s ongoing investigation,” the aide said.

Boeing brought the emails to the FAA and Congress “as part of our commitment to transparency with our regulators and oversight committees,” the company said in a statement.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Stephen Dickson testifies before a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on “Boeing 737 MAX: Federal Aviation Administration Supervision Examination on Aircraft Certification.” At the Rayburn House office building in Washington, USA, December 11, 2019.

REUTERS / Mary F. Calvert

“As with the preliminary documents referred by the committee, the tone and content of some of these communications does not reflect the company we are and should be,” the company said. Boeing has made changes to increase safety, he said.

Boeing fell 1.3% to $ 333 at closing in New York after markets closed early due to the Christmas holiday.

This was the second time the Chicago-based company has delayed returning to FAA sensitive messages related to the development of the 737 Max. The aircraft was found in March after a design flaw linked to two fatal crashes, in Indonesia and Ethiopia. The previous episode involving messages prompted a reprimand from the agency and sparked tensions between the regulator and the planner.

The new incident adds to the pending challenges of David Calhoun, the Boeing chairman who is poised to become CEO next month following Monday’s Dennis Muilenburg ouster. A statement from the board cited worsening relations with the FAA as part of the rationale for the move.

Handling the second set of Boeing records listed the agency, according to one person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak to him. Boeing told the FAA the messages existed in recent days, but initially did not provide them or disclose their contents, the person said.

The FAA did not comment on its email content, saying only that it was under review. The company’s decision to return the emails to the FAA was reported earlier by the Seattle Times.

In October, Boeing revealed to the FAA instant messages and emails from a senior company pilot who in 2016 expressed wrongdoing over the program implicated in two fatal collisions at Max.

Boeing had known about those messages since the beginning of the year and sent them back to the Justice Department in February. He did not give them the FAA immediately because of a criminal investigation into how the plane was approved, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

People are taking pictures of Boeing 737 MAX accident victims as Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Stephen Dickson testifies in front of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on December 11, 2019.

JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

The delay angered the FAA, which is accused of overseeing Boeing. One of the key principles of the agency is that the entities it oversees must disclose security issues or possible breaches of regulations. In some circumstances, failure to tell the agency about such an issue may be considered a legal violation.

“The FAA discloses the contents of the document in relation to it,” the agency said in an October 18 statement. “The FAA is also disappointed that Boeing did not bring this document to our attention shortly after its discovery.”

The November 2016 instant messages unveiled in October, which were reviewed by Bloomberg News, were between Mark Forkner, then Boeing’s chief technical pilot for the 737, and another 737 technical pilot, Patrick Gustavsson.

Forkner expressed concern that the flight control feature later implicated in the crash was “becoming rampant” and said he may have mistakenly sued the FAA for that. In separate emails he sent to an unknown FAA official, he said he was “Jedi-mind tricking” regulators outside the US to accept Boeing’s suggested training for Max.

An attorney for Forkner, David Gerger, said the issues raised in the messages were the result of soft simulator software and not a result of problems with the plane itself. Forkner believed the aircraft was safe and did not mislead the FAA, Gerger said.

Gerger did not respond to requests for comment on recent messages and whether they have included his client.

