KABUL – A plane crashed in Ghazni, central Afghanistan, on Monday, three senior government officials said details were still unclear when authorities attempted to locate the plane wrecks in the mountain province, which is partially controlled by the Taliban.

The three government officials said the plane was operated by Afghanistan’s state-owned airline Ariana Afghan Airlines, but incumbent CEO Mirwais Mirzakwal denied these reports.

“There was a plane crash, but it doesn’t belong to Ariana because the two flights Ariana is operating today from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe,” Mirzakwal told Reuters.

An Afghan man walks towards an Ariana Afghan Airlines plane on the tarmac at Kabul Airport on January 10, 2002 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Paula Bronstein / Getty Images)

A senior official of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul said that a plane near Ghazni province had crashed and the authorities were still looking for details.

Prior to Mirzakwal’s refusal, Arif Noori, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Ghazni Province, said: “An Ariana Afghan Airlines Boeing aircraft crashed at 1:10 pm local time in the Sado Khel area of ​​Deh Yak district in Ghazni province.”

Reuters was unable to contact Noori immediately.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said the group is reviewing reports of the plane crash.

By Abdul Qadir Sediqi

