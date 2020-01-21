advertisement

In a movement that is not particularly surprising for anyone who has followed the misery of aircraft manufacturer Boeing, the company has now officially halted the production of the troubled 737 Max aircraft. As CNN reports, the manufacturer has frozen the assembly facility that built the popular aircraft.

The 737 Max was launched worldwide in early 2019 after the second of two fatal crashes that appear to be related to the flight control software that occurred. Boeing has since deployed software updates, but new problems continue to arise, preventing the FAA from releasing the aircraft for maintenance.

The good news – if there is something to be found in this completely messed up situation – is that employees who previously had the task of building the 737 Max remain in service with Boeing and are not fired or relocated according to the company. Still, if the planes are not built, suppliers will be affected.

At the moment it is still unclear whether the 737 Max will ever go up again. With so many planes in the hands of airlines and Boeing ready to deliver countless new orders, it seems unlikely that the planes would be completely demolished, but the longer the vehicles are in storage, the more the profit from Boeing suffers.

Even if the planes are allowed to fly again, the question must be answered whether travelers even want to climb on board. Boeing claims that it is not about to rebrand the planes, but airlines have reportedly considered doing so alone, hoping to reassure customers that the planes are new and improved and not the same as the planes that crashed and hundreds have claimed lives.

Image source: Uncredited / AP / REX / Shutterstock

