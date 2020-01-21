advertisement

By David Koenig, The Associated Press

Boeing said Tuesday that U.S. regulators are not expected to approve changes to the grounded 737 Max by summer, several months longer than a few weeks ago.

This schedule – the most recent of several delays in the aircraft’s approval process – will cause additional headaches for airlines by driving Max’s return to the midsummer travel season or possibly beyond.

The Boeing share lost more than 5% on Tuesday afternoon.

The company said regulators will decide when the Max will fly again, but it will periodically give airlines and suppliers the best possible estimate of when this will happen.

“This updated estimate is based on our previous experience with the certification process,” said a Boeing statement. “We are constantly striving to counter known deadline risks and other developments in connection with the certification process. This also explains the strict controls that regulators rightly apply at every step of their review of flight controls and pilot training requirements.

The latest schedule is based on the work to be done before the Federal Aviation Administration allows Max to be back in the sky, including work on flight control computers, so two people familiar with the matter, on condition of anonymity Boeing did not provide for details.

The FAA said in a statement that it was conducting “a thorough, deliberate process” to ensure that Boeing’s changes to the Max met certification standards. The agency said, as has been the case for months, that there is no timetable for completing its review.

The three U.S. airlines that own Maxes – Southwest, American and United – canceled the aircraft from their flight schedule by early June. However, it is possible that they will only be using the aircraft much later, possibly after the busy summer travel season.

Even after the FAA has certified Boeing’s work, the airlines will still need a few weeks to prepare their ground planes and train the pilots. After long insisting that the training could be done quickly on tablets, Boeing recently reversed the course and advised pilots to take flight simulator sessions before operating the aircraft to extend flight preparations.

Shortly after the first Max crash in Indonesia in October 2018, Boeing started updating software that investigators said was triggered by a faulty sensor and pushed the plane’s nose down. Another Max crashed in Ethiopia in March 2019. A total of 346 people died.

Boeing has made the software less powerful and tied to two sensors instead of one. This work was done months ago, but the company is still working on changes to flight control computers and pilot training requirements. Another software problem was discovered last week, although one of the respondents familiar with the situation said it would no longer delay the plane’s return.

CNBC first reported the recent delay in Boeing’s timing.

