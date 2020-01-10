advertisement

Boeing employees raised doubts among themselves about the safety of the 737 Max, hid the problems of federal regulators and ridiculed those responsible for the design and oversight of the airliner, according to an overwhelming batch of emails and text messages published almost a year after the plane on the ground had two catastrophic accidents.

The documents, made public by Boeing at the request of Congress, have fueled allegations that the much-vaunted aircraft manufacturer put speed and savings before safety in deploying the Max. Boeing has been overwhelmed by the turbulence since the two disasters and is still struggling to get the plane back into flight. Last month, he fired his CEO.

In the 117 pages of internal messages, Boeing employees spoke to deceptive regulators about problems with the company’s flight simulators. which are used to develop aircraft and then train pilots on the new equipment. During an exchange, an employee told a colleague that he would not let his family members ride a Max. The colleague agreed.

advertisement

In a May 2018 message chain, an employee wrote, “I still haven’t been forgiven by God for hiding (what) I did last year.” It was unclear what the concealment involved. The documents contain redactions and are full of Boeing jargon. The names of the employees have been deleted.

Employees also complained about Boeing management, the company’s selection of low-cost suppliers, wasted money and Max. “This plane is designed by clowns who are in turn supervised by monkeys,” wrote an employee.

In response, Boeing said it was satisfied that the flight simulators were functioning properly, but that the conversations raised questions about the company’s relationship with the Federal Aviation Administration to obtain certification for the machines.

He said he is considering disciplining certain employees: “These communications do not reflect the company we are and should be, and they are completely unacceptable.”

FAA spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said the simulator mentioned in the conversations had been tested three times in the past six months, and that “all of the potential safety deficiencies identified in the documents have been corrected “.

The Max has been immobilized worldwide since March, after two accidents five months apart – one involving the Indonesia Air Lion, the other an Ethiopian Airlines flight – killed 346 people. Investigators believe the collisions were caused by the all-new automated flight control system for airliners that inadvertently pushed the noses of the airplanes.

Boeing is still working to repair the flight control software and other systems on the Max and to persuade the regulators to let it fly again. The work took a lot longer than Boeing expected, and it is not known when the plane will return to the sky. In the meantime, federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into the development and approval of the Max.

A lawmaker conducting one of the Boeing congressional investigations called the package “incredibly overwhelming.”

“They paint a deeply disturbing picture of the lengths Boeing was apparently willing to go to escape scrutiny from regulators, flight crews and the flying public, even if its own employees were sounding internal alarms,” ​​said the representative. Peter DeFazio, D -Ore., Chair of the House Transportation Committee.

DeFazio said the documents detail “some of the oldest and most fundamental errors in the decisions that were made on the lethally defective plane.”

In an email, an employee who is apparently a test pilot wrote that he crashed the first few times he flew the Max in simulator tests. The email was written in May 2015, almost two years before the FAA approved the Max for flight in March 2017.

“You get decent at it after 3-4 tries, but the first ones are ugly,” wrote the employee.

In a 2015 message, a chief technical pilot said that Boeing would strongly push back against the requirements that pilots undergo simulator training before piloting the Max. According to Boeing, one of the main selling points of the aircraft was that 737 pilots could easily switch to the new jet with only a small amount of computer training, which saved airlines money.

Critics have said that the FAA should have required simulator training so that pilots know how to deal with malfunctions with the new flight control software, called MCAS. Initially, Boeing did not reveal to airlines and pilots that the software was on board the aircraft.

“I want to emphasize how important it is to stand firm: no type of simulator training will be necessary to go from NG (737 existing) to MAX. Boeing will not allow this to happen. We will go face to face with any regulator who tries to make it a requirement, ”wrote the chief technical pilot in a message of March 2017.

Another employee, in November 2014, made it clear that the aircraft was doing things the pilots did not expect and that it was hidden from the FAA. “We don’t want to tell the FAA that our design is in conflict with the expectations of the pilots (especially since the pilot’s responses are naive and our design has been approved in a number of demonstrations),” wrote an employee.

The emails add to the growing body of evidence that Boeing has misled the FAA and its airline customers. In October, Boeing returned messages in which a former senior test pilot, Mark Forkner, told a colleague in 2016 that MCAS was “blatant” and “on the fly” when it tested it in a simulator flight.

“So I lied to the regulators (without knowing it),” wrote Forkner, then chief technical pilot of Boeing for the 737.

The grounding of the Max will cost the company billions of dollars in compensation to the families of the accident victims and to the airlines that canceled thousands of flights. Last month, Boeing decided to suspend production of the aircraft in mid-January, a decision that has repercussions on its vast network of suppliers.

CEO Dennis Muilenburg was ousted after alienating regulators, Boeing airline customers and the families of the accident victims with his handling of the disaster and his overly optimistic predictions as to when the plane could again steal.

Current Boeing president David Calhoun will try to turn the company around when he takes office as CEO on Monday.

advertisement