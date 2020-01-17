advertisement

Boeing has identified a new software bug in the grounded 737 Max that requires additional work on the aircraft and may further delay re-commissioning.

The company has alerted the U.S. Aviation Authority and is informing customers and suppliers of the problem, an email statement said. Boeing’s best-selling jet was discontinued on March 13 last year after two fatal crashes with a flight control system.

Ryanair has ordered up to 210 ships, but none in use. Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs announced earlier this week that the first deliveries could be made by April.

The 737 Max, Boeing’s fastest-selling aircraft, has not flown since March last year after two accidents killed 346 people.

The problem is how an on-board software system checks that the data received from other monitors is working properly, said a person familiar with the problem who was not authorized to speak about it. The problem occurs when the system is turned on for the first time.

“Necessary updates”

“We are making the necessary updates and are working with the FAA to communicate this change and keep our customers and suppliers informed,” said Boeing in his statement. “Our top priority is to ensure the safety of the 737 MAX and to meet all legal requirements before putting it back into operation.”

The FAA did not comment on the latest issue of the troubled aircraft. “We will only approve the aircraft for recommissioning when it is ready,” the agency said in an email.

The 737 Max costs the aircraft manufacturer billions of losses. The software issue was identified during the final review of the software updates installed on the aircraft.

It is unclear how complex the repair will be. Software systems in aircraft require a much higher level of reliability and pre-approval checks than consumer goods. – Bloomberg / Reuters

