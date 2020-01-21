advertisement

(ABC News) –Boeing does not believe that regulators will allow the strained 737 Max aircraft to be restarted until at least mid-2020, the company said on Tuesday.

Before the company’s official announcement, headlines that the green light from regulators would take months longer than expected led to a 5.5% decline in Boeing stock before trading temporarily stopped.

“We are informing our customers and suppliers that we currently expect the 737 MAX to start earthing in mid-2020,” a statement said on Tuesday. “This updated estimate is based on our previous experience with the certification process.”

“It is our top priority to put the MAX back into operation safely and we are confident that this will happen,” the statement said.

The stock recovered somewhat late on Tuesday, but still lost more than 10 points.

Boeing announced that there will be additional information on restarting the 737 Max with quarterly financial information next week.

Governments and airlines around the world have launched 737 Max planes since March, after two crashes within six months – in October 2018 and March 2019 – killing 346 people in total. Boeing announced in December that it would stop producing the jets.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement on Tuesday that its “first priority is safety” when it comes to approving the 737 Max.

“The agency is following a thorough, intentional process to ensure that all proposed changes to the Boeing 737 MAX meet the highest certification standards,” it said. “We haven’t set a time frame for completing the work.”

ABC News’ Mina Kaji and David Kerley contributed to this report.

