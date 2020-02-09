advertisement

A 94-passenger Boeing 737 plane landed heavily in Russia on Sunday, UTair confirmed, adding that no one had been seriously injured.

UTair said that “sharp, unpredictable wind shear” occurred when the plane tried to land, FlightGlobal reported. The landing gear collapsed when the plane was on the runway, it said.

“Thanks to the fast and highly professional actions of the crew, the aircraft could be kept on the runway until it came to a complete stop,” said the airline. The company said the crew was experienced.

Рейс авиакомпании UTair, следовавший из Внуково, 9 февраля совершил жесткую посадку в аэропорту Усинска. Собрали все, что известно о случившемся: https://t.co/cS8zjFrb8p pic.twitter.com/5UmUUxF4nJ

– ТАСС (@tass_agency) February 9, 2020

“The specialists from Utair flew to Usinsk to analyze flight information and determine the causes of what happened,” said the airline.

Reuters reported that the plane arrived at Usinsk Airport in the Como Republic, which was about 930 miles from Moscow.

According to the news agency, the crew was able to bring the aircraft to a halt on the runway, even though the landing gear was damaged during the landing.

Photos and videos published on social media showed the plane on its stomach and on the runway. A photo showed what appeared to be passengers trying to get out of the plane over the wing.

The Russian Federal Investigation Committee told FlightGlobal: “Steps are being taken to determine the circumstances of the aviation incident, and the causes and conditions.”

The news follows incidents involving the Boeing 373 family. A Boeing 737-800 belonging to the Turkish Pegasus Airlines flew over an airstrip last week and crashed, causing the aircraft to break into several parts. Three people died.

