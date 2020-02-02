advertisement

A bodybuilder revealed how becoming a vegan changed his life and inspired him to start his own business.

An exercise fan, Liam Russell, 30, changed his body when he decided to start herbal dieting.

In the photo on the left, he was 19 – and the image on the right was taken last year, reports NottinghamshireLive.

“People say I look older when I was 19,” said Liam, who worked out in a gym but ate everything, drank and smoked.

“When I finished training, I went to a local bakery and ate four or five chicken sandwiches. I had a lot of meat. I loved Sunday dinners – my mom made a spare for me the next day.

“I would try to eat healthy, but it would be meat and rice, potatoes and vegetables. On weekends, I would drink and eat kebabs and fish and chips,” said Liam.

Liam Russell

(Image: Nottingham Post)

“I have been weight training since I was 14 and I am very active, I play football and I run, but I ate all the bad things.

“I didn’t know anything about nutrition and how to manage my food. I thought you had to eat tons of meat to be muscular.”

The switch to a plant-based diet in late 2012 had a major impact on her health and weight, which went from nearly 16 to 11.7 pounds.

“I’m not telling people to be vegan. I’m telling people if you limit your meat intake, watch what you eat and exercise, you will be healthy.”

Liam, who was a Tesco delivery driver, turns his passion for nutritious food into a business called 13th Element, which will launch at the Nottingham Street Food Club at the Victoria Intu Center on Thursday, January 30.

It will occupy land for more than a month, serving gourmet burgers and vegan hot dogs, but in the long run, the plan is to open a cafe with juices, smoothies, breakfast, lunches, cakes and desserts.

“It will be a healthy restaurant but with the comfort of creatures, so there will also be burgers and cakes. I want to create a community where people can be excited and where people can contact me and ask questions.

“Somewhere it’s friendly and people can really enjoy – not just a restaurant. I want it to be so much more.”

Liam Russell will be at Nottingham Street Food Club

(Image: Nottingham Post)

The trigger for his food overhaul was the sudden death of his 55-year-old father from heart failure in 2012 – just months before Liam’s son was born.

“He led a very unhealthy lifestyle – the one I followed. He smoked a lot and after work he went to the pub and drank. I grew up thinking it was okay,” said Liam.

“My dad liked to eat junk food and I looked at myself and thought I was overweight, smoking, drinking … it’s time to fix it.

“It was a major turning point in my life in terms of health and well-being. I decided that I wanted to take care of myself and stay longer than my father was for me, so I learned about it and started to understand nutrition and how to take care of my body.

“You have to take care of yourself and the only person who can do it is you,” he added.

Liam was a vegan before becoming the lifestyle he is today, followed today by about 1% of the population.

“Vegans were not so popular at the time and many people thought I was crazy,” he added.

The 13th element will be at the Nottingham Street Food Club, in the Victoria center, from Thursday to Sunday, until March 1.

