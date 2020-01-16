advertisement

Limbs discovered in a bag in Dublin have been confirmed to be missing from the missing co-louth teen Keane Mulready-Woods.

Older Garda officers said they were shocked by the brutality of the murder and the way the 17-year-old’s body was dismembered.

DNA testing was performed on a second batch of remains that were discovered in a burning car in front of Foster Terrace in downtown Dublin’s north early Wednesday. However, Gardaí believe that these body parts are also those of the teenager.

The limbs found on Monday evening were discovered in a black bag on Moatview Drive in Darndale. Gardaí examines reports that the boy’s murderers have photographed and videotaped his body parts.

Keane from Beechwood Drive in Drogheda was missing around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

One line of the investigation is that Richard Carberry (39) employees were so angry with him Shot dead in Bettystown last November as part of the Drogheda gang feud that kidnapped, murdered and dismembered the teenager. Keane was connected to the other gang involved in the feud.

Gardaí believes he was murdered in a Drogheda house on Sunday evening that is due to go through his third day of forensic investigation on Thursday. Blood was found in the property.

Detectives believe the teenage boy’s remains were left behind by his murderers in public places to intimidate members of the rival gang.

