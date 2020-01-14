advertisement

PORT CLINTON, Oh. – Almost a month after Harley Dilly disappeared on his way to school, the police think the body of the Ohio boy was found in a chimney.

“This is not the outcome that anyone wanted, but … we have some closure for the family,” said Port Clinton police chief Robert Click.

Harley, 14, was last seen in Port Clinton on December 20 when he went to school between 6 am and 7 am, police said.

At least 75 law enforcement agencies have searched more than 150 acres of helicopters, trained dogs, and search and rescue teams, Port Clinton police said.

During another major movement of the area on Monday, the authorities arrived at a vacant summer house that was being renovated.

There were no signs of forced access to the house and there was a lock for keys, Hickman said.

The police went inside and discovered a tragic scene.

“Harley’s jacket, glasses were discovered on the second floor of the house next to a brick chimney,” Hickman said.

“We were then able to discover what we think is Harley, who was trapped in the chimney.”

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday to confirm the identity of the body and the cause of death.

“This seems to be an accident,” the police chief said.

“It looks like Harley has climbed an antenna tower to the roof and entered a chimney. Once in the chimney, Harley’s coat and glasses were pushed out of the chimney, through a chimney, into the second floor of the house. The chimney was blocked between the second and first floor, leaving Harley trapped. “

It was not clear why the boy might have tried to enter the chimney.

