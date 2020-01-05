advertisement

DUBAI – The body of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US military attack in Iraq, returned to Iran on Sunday and was expelled with thousands of mourners, the official IRIB news agency reported.

Soleiman, the architect of Tehran’s clandestine and foreign military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, was killed Friday in a US drone attack on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

While many Iranians gathered to express grief over Soleimani’s death, praised as the country’s second most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, others worry that his death could push the country to war with a superpower.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or US assets.

Khamenei pledged severe revenge and declared three mourning days for Friday.

Soleiman’s body was sent to the city of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran.

The IRIB posted a video clip of a casket wrapped in an Iranian flag being unloaded from a plane while playing a military band.

Thousands of mourners dressed in black marched through the streets of Ahvaz, beating their breasts in live footage broadcast on state TV.

The Soleiman Ark was headed among the large crowds in the back of a truck.

The body of the leader of the Iranian-backed Iraqi militia Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in the attack with Soleimani, was also sent to Ahvaz, according to the IRIB.

Tens of thousands marched in Iraq Saturday to mourn Soleimani and al-Muhandis, chanting “Death to America”.

Iranian parliamentarians also sang “Death to America” ​​at a parliamentary hearing shown on state TV Sunday.

Oman has called on the United States and Iran to seek dialogue to ease tensions, the Oman News Agency reported on Sunday.

Oman, which maintains friendly ties with the United States and Iran, has previously been a co-operation between the two countries.

On Saturday night, a rocket fell inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad near the US embassy, ​​another struck nearby Jadriya neighborhood and two others were shot at Balad Air Force Base north of the city, but no one was killed, it said. the Iraqi army in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Additional reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kim Coghill and Alison Williams)

