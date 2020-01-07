advertisement

DUBAI / BAGHDAD – The body of a senior Iranian military commander killed in a US drone attack in Iraq last week reached his hometown for burial Tuesday as the US defense secretary denied reports that the US military was preparing to land. withdrew from Iraqi territory.

The death of Qassem Soleimani, who built the network of Tehran’s representative forces across the region, has caused massive mourning in Iran and led to renewed Iranian threats to drive US troops out of Iraq, where Tehran has fought with Washington for influence.

US and Iranian warnings of new strikes and retaliation have sparked concerns over a wider Middle East conflict and led to US Congress calling for legislation to stop US President Donald Trump going to war with Iran.

“We will take revenge, a hard and final revenge,” Iranian Revolutionary Guard leader Hosseini Salami told tens of thousands of mourners in Soleiman’s hometown of Kerman, many chanting “Death to America” ​​and waving the Iranian flag. .

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military commanders have said Iran’s retaliation for US action would match Soleimani’s murder rate but would be at a time and place of Tehran’s election.

“The martyr Qassem Soleimani is more dangerous to the enemy than Qassem Soleimani,” Salami said, after the general’s body completed a tour of Iraqi and Iranian cities following his death on Friday that blocked the black roads.

Reuters and other media reported on Monday that the US military had sent a letter to Iraqi officials informing them that US troops would be resettled in preparation for departure, drawing a quick denial from the Pentagon.

“There is no decision to leave Iraq,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters. “I don’t know what that letter is.”

US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Chiefs of Staff, said the letter was a “poorly worded” draft document that was only intended to underline the augmented move by US forces.

The letter, addressed to joint joint MOD operations and confirmed as authentic by an Iraqi military source, had caused confusion over the future of the nearly 5,000 US troops still in Iraq, where there has been a US military presence since. of Saddam Hussein. crashed in 2003.

Iran’s long-standing demand for US forces to withdraw had gained traction Sunday when the Iraqi parliament, overwhelmed by lawmakers representing Shiite Muslim groups, adopted a resolution calling for it to all foreign troops to leave the country.

Iraq’s interim Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi told the US Embassy in Baghdad on Monday that the two sides must work together to implement the parliamentary resolution, the prime minister’s office said, without giving a timetable.

“Restoration”

The letter, signed by a senior US Marine Corps officer, had cited “resettlement forces over the coming days and weeks to prepare for moving forward”.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have been under increasing criticism since Washington withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear deal between Tehran and other world powers. The United States has since imposed severe economic sanctions on Iran.

Iran said on Sunday it was lifting all restrictions on uranium enrichment, its latest step from the commitments under the agreement.

The U.S. administration has denied a visa to allow Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend a Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday, a US official said.

“The United States will receive the decisive and definitive response to its arrogance at the time and place when it will feel the most pain,” Zarif said in a speech on regional developments that aired on state television.

The French foreign minister said European powers, which have tried to salvage the nuclear deal, will decide in the coming days whether to start a dispute settlement process that could lead to a reversal of US sanctions on Iran.

Trump’s American political rivals have opposed the Republican president’s decision to order the killing of Soleimani and his time. The Trump administration said Soleimani was planning new attacks on U.S. interests

US General Milley said the threat from Soleiman was imminent. “We would be negatively careless about the American people if we had not made the decision we made,” he said.

Trump has pledged strikes against 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, if Iran retaliates for Soleimani’s death by attacking Americans or US assets, though US officials have sought to downplay his reference to cultural targets. .

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad, Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Phil Stewart in Washington, Michelle Nichols in the United Nations; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Catherine Evans)

