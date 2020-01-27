advertisement

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at a Derbyshire concession.

The man’s body, which has not yet been officially identified, was found at 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 26.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said the body was found in a development on Prospect Drive.

They said that a post mortem examination had taken place this afternoon and found that the man “had suffered injuries which suggest that he had been attacked”.

Investigations are underway to identify the family, the police said.

Detective Inspector Chris Marriott, who is the Chief Investigating Officer, said, “We are calling on everyone who may have heard noise or disturbance between 10:30 p.m. on Saturday January 25 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday January 26 in the Prospect Drive area to contact us. .

“We would also like anyone who lives in the area who may have CCTV videos or dashboard cameras to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derbyshire Police at 101 with reference number 20 * 49022.

