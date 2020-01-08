advertisement

A B.C. The environmental group urges the province to equip conservation officers with body cameras to increase responsibility for killing bears.

The measure is one of the three recommendations that Pacific Wild made in an open letter dated January 1 to George Heyman, the minister responsible for environmental and climate policy. Others envisage banning the BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) from communicating through the minister’s official media channels – which, according to the nonprofit, is conflicting between government and law enforcement – and calling again for independent monitoring of the BCCOS a priority to make in 2020 so that it will be implemented before the next provincial elections.

Pacific Wild’s senior analyst, Bryce Casavant, a former conservation officer who made headlines in 2015 for refusing to kill a couple of kittens on Vancouver Island, wrote the letter in response to a December 20 press release, in which Heyman is quoted as “no”, a single nature conservation officer is happy about the thought of having to lay down an animal, which is always a last resort for public security. “

According to Casavant, evidence that large predators have been killed to protect public security does not contradict the province’s killing statistics: 4,341 black bears, 162 grizzly bears and 780 pumas in the past eight years.

“We run around to respond to these complaints about wildlife, in many cases only sightings, and we leave it up to the individual officer to decide whether to hunt an animal or when to kill it,” he told Casavant.

He points to an incident in Coquitlam last July when conservation officials chased a bear family near Mundy Park in Coquitlam. The BCCOS had received several calls in the past few weeks indicating that a mother with a black bear and two cubs had lost their fear of people and were conditioned to eat non-natural food sources such as garbage.

When officials tried to direct the bears up a tree to calm them down, two men and a woman from the neighborhood started to bother the officials, the BCCOS said at the time. Then the officers called the Coquitlam RCMP. All three were arrested and accused of hindering nature conservation officers under the Wildlife Act.

“Conservation officers have a very difficult task related to protecting public safety in relation to dangerous wildlife,” said BCCOS Insp. Murray Smith said at the time. “Interfering with the public in this difficult task only exacerbates this difficult situation, since not only is public security at risk, but also the security of civil servants is at risk.”

However, Casavant sees this as another example of the BCCOS transmitting the public security threat.

“(The Bears) were not active with anyone at home, they were not in a child’s room and robbed him. There was no immediate public security threat that triggered armed police service that ran through a quarter in which firearms were fired An officer chased the boys into a ravine, “said Casavant.

In the end, both boys and mother were killed. One of the arrested men had his cell phone confiscated for later use as evidence.

For a law enforcement agency without civilian oversight, cases like this are where body cams would offer a higher level of accountability. In court, the footage could be made available to both the prosecutor and the defense. Should a supervisory authority be set up in the future, this would be an important record, said Casavant.

In its open letter, Pacific Wild requests the Ministry to instruct the BCCOS to equip its field staff with body cameras by April 1, 2020 at the latest.

It is not the first group to call for mechanisms to improve transparency at BCCOS.

Last September, the University of Victoria’s Environmental Law Center called for independent civilian oversight of the BCCOS. In response, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change told The Tri-City News that BCCOS was developing an external monitoring mechanism that would deal with complaints about the actions of its officials.

The root of the problem, said Casavant, is that the obligation to control large predators fatally is not enshrined in legislation.

Following a recent PhD on the history of BCCOS, Casavant said the narrative has changed in recent years from a narrative that primarily addresses the concerns of farmers who lose livestock to wild animals to a narrative in which State conservation officials kill large predators to protect them from public safety.

This changing narrative, said Casavant, has evolved with BC’s growing human footprint as its streets and neighborhoods are home to wildlife. Last year there were more than 20,000 calls related to bear conflict across the province. An increase, which Casavant argues, is not the result of an exploding bear population, but one that has been scattered into a new urban environment.

“It leads to an increase in responses from civil servants. It leads to an increase in public complaints to their call center. But it is completely artificial in that sense,” he said.

In a statement, a spokesman for the ministry said: “Nature conservation officers are committed to protecting and conserving wildlife and are always exploring all options before they put an animal to sleep.”

Public security, the statement said, is a top priority for officials. She points out that the public is responsible for preventing bear conflicts by reducing the attractiveness of communities.

However, according to Casavant, it is not clear which direction the conservation service is taking, which kills hundreds of bears every year when it blames the public. Until proper surveillance is in place, body cameras are the best first step in reducing the number of these fatal encounters.

“BC is not a government firing range,” said Casavant.

This article originally appeared here.

