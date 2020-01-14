advertisement

POLK COUNTY, G.A. – A police officer in Georgia was hit by a train while looking for burglars – and survived.

Officer Andy Anderson’s body camera recorded the moment of impact. The video, released on Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, shows the officer walking along rail lines when a train suddenly appears in the frame. The camera is then knocked to the ground.

Anderson, an officer at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, had responded on January 7 to a report of a burglary in a house next to the Norfolk Southern trail, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Anderson checked the back of the house to see if the burglars had any hidden the stolen things. Thereafter, he walked along the tracks and saw a man wearing a television set, according to the press release.

While Anderson was broadcasting for backup, a train came after him. The officer stepped off the track, thinking he was far enough away to avoid the train, the release said.

But he was still too close and the train knocked him down, the release said.

Anderson suffered from various broken bones and was transported to the Redmond Regional Hospital in Rome, Georgia.

He was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the burglary. It is unclear whether one of them has a lawyer currently.

