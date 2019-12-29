advertisement

Many talents who return will make 2020 optimistic

ARLINGTON, Texas – When it was over, the Penn State Defensive Court leader stopped in a swirling locker room and flew through his words.

Shaka Toney couldn’t stop talking about next year.

After winning for the eleventh time this season, he won another New Year’s Six Bowl game and won again without his Nittany Lions trying hard.

Toney would not say once and for all if he would ever return for his last year in 2020. He is one of the Lions who is still considering his decision to leave the NFL early.

But if you listen to him, you have to know where his heart is. What he believes has been achieved by this team and, more importantly, where it is going.

That was the more important message after a wild 53-39 Cotton Bowl win over the Memphis Tigers.

“We really invested,” said Toney. “This is probably the closest team we have had since I came here. There are no more cliques. There are no more boys who go out alone. People roll out four and five …”

Tony’s personal production at the end of the defensive was inconsistent, with so many near-misses on sacks. But his leadership skills and his influence outside the field are undisputed.

He couldn’t stop talking about the ongoing foundation building on Saturday afternoon.

“We survived the storm … heavy losses, sometimes coming out flat, sometimes not doing what we had to do,” said Toney. “You lived and learned. Rutgers probably didn’t close the way we should have. But we got out of here and reacted as we should. I know people are not happy with the result (because) they want to see an iron curtain for Penn State’s defense. But I am happy. … we are in a better place right now. “

If anything, this Penn State team continued to look for an identity. It was maybe just a full game against a Power Five team all season, and that was against Maryland three months ago.

The backward rotation seemed uncomfortable. The recipient group turned out to be flat and often ineffective. The defense fought the pass, then fought in the open.

And they finished 11-2.

With all their mistakes they knocked on the door of the playoffs again.

That brings us to the Cotton Bowl and how they subjected a highly motivated Memphis team with undervalued but dangerous offensive weapons.

You certainly answered in a way that is good for 2020.

These questionable offensive linemen and the backward committees really turned out to be a strength. When former sprint champion Journey Brown didn’t run past the Memphis defenders, a healthy Noah Cain had her subjugated.

In the end, Pat Freiermuth should be a tormentor in another year.

In the second half of 2019, an important physicality developed on the offensive. Perhaps even this missing identity had to advance to the next and last level.

“Only being able to crush people and enforce our will,” said C.J. Thorpe, the most physical of the offensive linemen returning next year.

“We’re not just speedbacks, we’re finesses too,” said Ricky Slade, the fourth runner who gained 58 yards with just five runs. “We’ll look you in the face if we have to. We proved that today.”

In fact, they have gradually proven these kinds of things.

It took Cain half of his first season to prove the value of his tough race – just to get hurt and miss the past month. This allowed Brown to develop into the team’s best player and likely to become an offensive MVP by the end of the season.

The same kind of mentality grew in defense, mostly along the line and with the linebackers. These areas will only appear deeper and more talented next season. The final step must come from the very youngest who develop cornerbacks and collateral.

It took a long time, more than most followers wanted to allow.

Even when Penn State introduced highly talented game changers in the past few years, he lacked the necessary depth and talent, and perhaps even the corresponding mentality.

They lacked physicality and dominance in the fight against the playoff teams.

It’s not that suddenly appeared in the Cotton Bowl.

But you’ve seen another step.

More from next year’s executives like Brown, Thorpe and Slade. Defenders like Micah Parsons, Jaquan Brisker and Marquis Wilson.

Perhaps everything is enough to persuade someone like Toney to return.

