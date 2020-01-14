advertisement

Bobi Wine traveled with his close friend Nubian Li (PHOTO / Courtesy).

KAMPALA – Reggae singer and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has left for the Jamaican capital Kingston to honor the Rebel Salute 2020 scene next week, for the second consecutive time, after being banned from performing in his own country.

The self-proclaimed 36-year-old Ghetto Gladiator made a big impression when he performed at the Rebel Salute in January 2019.

Born Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Bobi Wine was never impressed by the occasion and played with a confidence that pleased the audience during Rebel Salute 2019, at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in St Ann, Jamaica.

With members of his entourage, Bobi was adorned with a red beret and appeared all the time in a militant mood.

During his performance, he took the time to attack the Kampala regime which, according to him, oppressed the Ugandan people.

He said he was supervised by the government, which he said arrested him after he planted two powerful assault rifles in a hotel room he occupied.

Bobi Wine of Uganda performs at the annual Rebel Salute reggae festival in St Ann, Jamaica (PHOTO / Courtesy)

In his performance, he reportedly said, “After being poor and owning a beachfront property, I thought I had accomplished something. But when I looked back and saw all my childhood friends living in poverty, I realized that I had to use my music to elevate people. As a child, I watched videos from Sting, Sunsplash and, above all, Rebel Salute. These videos inspired me to use my music to elevate my people. “

After humming the melody to the rhythm of Punany, the singer stopped halfway through his delivery and he praised the music of Jamaica for opening his eyes and his mind, and that of a large sample of Africans who were inspired by the music of the Caribbean island.

“It’s your music that opened many eyes. Keep your eyes and your mind on Africa, ”he said.

He explained how he got his stage name, Bobi Wine, after being teased by Rebel Salute Master of Ceremonies Mutabaruka.

“At school, they called me” Bobi “and then started calling me” Wine “because, as I got older, I got better,” he said.

His supporters in Uganda and Jamaica praised Tony Rebel, the promoter of the event, for giving the artist the opportunity to use Rebel Salute as a platform to pursue reform in his country, and, according to them, bring out the “ dictatorship ” of Uganda in 2021, the date on which the elections must take place.

Some have demanded that the event be broadcast on social media platforms so that compatriots of Bobi Wine can watch it play.

“Rebel Salute, here in Uganda, we miss him on stage because he is not allowed to sing, at least help us watch him on Facebook live,” argued Benson Apuuli.

Tony Rebel had confirmed since May 2019 that Bobi Wine had been booked for the two-night show, a week after being arrested in his country and placed in a maximum security prison and charged with inciting violence.

