Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi with his lawyer Robert Amsterdam from Amsterdam & Partners LL (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Following the arrest of his client Mr. Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine by state security forces at a voter consultation meeting last week, international lawyer Robert Amsterdam from Amsterdam & Partners LLP condemned what it saw as another sign of President Museveni’s increasingly shameless authoritarianism.

Mr. Amsterdam has represented Mr. Kyagulanyi since August 2018 after his client was arrested on what he called false charges, yet to be proven, ranging from “obstructing the President’s motorcade” to “illegal possession of a fire”.

Mr. Amsterdam is a strong supporter of the People Power political movement embodied by his client and friend Bobi Wine, and is dedicated to protecting the rights and well-being of Mr. Bobi Wine.

In The Guardian 2018, Mr. Amsterdam admits that “Bobi wine is in many ways an unlikely figure that will become a symbol of opposition. He is new to politics, won his freelance seat only last year (2017) and is not linked to one of the main opposition parties. “

And while this may still be the case, Bobi Wine has quickly become one of the most recognizable figures in Ugandan and African politics.

Naturally, Yoweri Museveni, who has been president of Uganda since 1986, has identified the so-called “ghetto president” and his People Power movement as a threat, making further attacks on political freedoms all the more likely. and human rights violations in Uganda. the approach of the general elections of 2021.

Admittedly, Amsterdam maintains the same opinion that it published shortly after hearing the story of Bobi Wine for the first time: “It is the responsibility of the international community to take measures to put an end to the violations of rights human rights in Uganda.

He said Uganda clearly violates the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the United Nations Convention against Torture, the African Union Charter on Human Rights and a number of other treaties International.

“It is incumbent on the international community to take action to end human rights violations in Uganda.”

“Bobi Wine is a powerful voice for change in Uganda and other countries that bear the burden of despotism, and that makes him a target.”

“Global defenders of democracy should keep their eyes on Uganda, or else President Yoweri Museveni’s regime will use the same brutally repressive tactics it has had for years.”

