Now that the NCAA National Championship is over, lower classes have started to explain whether they will go into the April draft or return to school for another year or not. There were some surprises like Travis Etienne and Devonta Smith who decided to stay in Clemson and Alabama, but most of the likely first selection rounds have already announced that they will be among the best design classes in recent history. Today I sort my top 100 by levels and tell you about some that stand out along the way. I built my big board on The Draft Network (and took a screenshot of it), which also has a user-friendly mock draft simulator that you can try out!

A + prospects

Although Joe Burrow will almost certainly be number 1 in the overall standings, he is by no means an essential choice. Yes, he’s polished and has just had the biggest statistical quarterback season in NCAA history, but as you’ve probably heard, he’s older than Lamar Jackson. He should start in the NFL as a starter from week 1, but the cap may not be as high as someone like Tua Tagovaliloa or even Jordan Love. Rather, we’re probably looking at another strong but unspectacular QB like Matt Ryan or Matthew Stafford. Chase Young seems to have an even better perspective at this stage of his development than even Nick Bosa did last year.

A perspective

Virtually everyone agrees that the players I listed in my top 7 earn high picks in the first round, but everything gets messy at this stage. You will see some boards with Mekhi Becton, Grant Delpit, Tee Higgins and Jedrick Willis in the 20s or maybe even in the second round, while others see Tua or Derrick Brown as top 5 picks. Among the players listed above, I’m definitely the most passionate about my Becton Leaderboard. This 6’7 ″ 370-pound sports freak by nature has been blessed with a Hall of Fame body. Of course, he needs a little more sophistication, but his instinct and raw strength are both off the charts.

A prospects

Similar to the level above, there are some names that jump off the page if you’re familiar with the 2020 design class. Justin Herbert, for example, is generally considered one of the top 12, but I’m nowhere near as enthusiastic. In fact, I like Starter for three years, Jake Fromm even more. Sure, Herbert’s raw skills are stronger, but Fromm makes the big throws more consistently and has a natural attitude in his pocket that is rarely seen in a college kid. However, my favorite this year is the former 5-star recipient Donovan Peoples-Jones. His highlights are on par with Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb, I’m not kidding you, but the Michigan plan wasn’t so good that his skills faltered.

B + prospects

No, I’m not convinced that this running back class is garbage. It’s clear that D’Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor and J.K. All Dobbins have a chance to be hit in the first round, and the talent agrees with this assessment. This is rather an incredibly deep class with 44 names that I would normally give a first round to. Yes, Jalen Hurts belongs to this pack because he combines remarkable accuracy with his threat on the ground. Don’t be surprised if an organization like the Patriots or Saints takes him up late to develop behind Tom Brady or Drew Brees.

B outlook

This level of 15 players offers a lot of advantages, from a potential double-threat star like Jordan Love to serious sleeper wideouts like Tyler Johnson and Gabriel Davis. If this were another design class, each of these three could slip into the first round if a team fell in love with this potential. However, currently no one in this category has a shot in the first round except Jacob Eason and Terrell Lewis. Albert Okwuegbunam is the most fascinating perspective for the whole group. He was expected to be in the top 10 talks of the year, but he took off too many pieces and looked like a completely different player. If an NFL team can get him to concentrate, we could look at a multi-year star.

B-prospects

C + prospects

Thanks for reading, and be sure to read the FantasyPros football podcast (see below) for all kinds of off-season content, including loads of NFL drafting talks for 2020.

