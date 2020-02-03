advertisement

A veteran Australian Queensland MP and outsider Bob Katter wants to spend more time fighting free market players and building dams. That’s why he handed the reins over to his political party to son Robbie.

Robbie Katter is a member of the Queensland Parliament and leader of the socially conservative Australian Katter Party.

“I urgently need time to build these dams and break through the enemies’ throats – the free marketers and the lily pad are still left – and I just can’t do that as long as I have to take the lead,” said Katter on Monday.

The Queensland party branch has a total of three elected members and is preparing for a state election later this year.

“The three statesmen have to step on the plate and into the arena, whether they like it or not,” said Katter.

“I assure you, I will not leave the arena and I will certainly not give you my sword and shield.”

Katter originally joined the Bundestag in 1993 for the Nationals, but left the party in 2001 to act as an independent.

He founded the Katter Australia Party in 2011.

Before being elected to the Bundestag, he was a member of the Queensland Parliament.

By Rebecca Gredley. Edited by Epoch Times staff.

