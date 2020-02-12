The service will be launched in May, and WarnerMedia Entertainment’s chairman will tap its potential during the annual NAB event.

WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt will discuss the upcoming HBO Max Streaming Service during a keynote discussion at the 2020 NAB Show Executive Leadership Summit on April 19.

Greenblatt will conduct a Q&A with Cynthia Littleton, Variety’s editor-in-chief, in which WarnerMedia will discuss plans with sister companies HBO, TNT, TBS, truTV and Otter Media, as well as plans for HBO Max, which are expected to be released in May become. Greenblatt monitors all of these WarnerMedia decisions and is responsible for their creative and operational decisions. The NAB Show, which is an invitation-only show run by the National Association of Broadcasters, is being held in collaboration with Variety at the Encore in Wynn Las Vegas.

WarnerMedia executives have started actively promoting HBO Max in recent months. However, the release dates for the original titles of the platform are still pending. Most important details about the streaming service were announced last October, and company directors Kevin Riley, Sarah Aubrey and Michael Quigley announced more details about the platform during the January 2020 Winter Critics Association press tour.

An HBO Max subscription costs $ 14.99 a month and includes older titles from numerous brands owned by the parent company AT&T, including TNT, TBS, Warner Bros, CNN and Cartoon Network. The company announced that HBO Max will release 31 original series in 2020 and 50 original series in 2021. An ad-supported version of the service is expected to appear sometime in the future.

Greenblatt will hopefully clarify some of the marketing overlaps between the variety of WarnerMedia’s digital services. At the TCA, the company announced that HBO Now, HBO Go, Boomerang and DC Universe will continue to operate with HBO Max despite overlaps in their offerings.

While the release dates for HBO Max originals are still ongoing, it is confirmed that a handful of top-class actors and creators are working on new projects for the streaming service. Kaley Cuoco recently signed an overall contract with Warner Bros Television and is the leading actor and executive producer of “The Flight Attendant” for HBO Max, while Denis Villeneuve is executive producer of “Dune: The Sisterhood” and will lead the pilot episode of the science fiction revival , Other talents on HBO Max projects include Reese Witherspoon, Destin Daniel Cretton, Anna Kendrick and Melissa Rosenberg.

More information on the NAB 2020 program can be found on the event website.

