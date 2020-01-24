advertisement

Bob Veach shows us the helmet of Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It is proudly displayed in his trophy case on Mount Carmel, along with all the other memorabilia that he has collected over the years. The Veach family cherished watching their two sons Brett and Jon play football for the Red Tornadoes. Both of us are star Running Backs at Mount Carmel Area. Brett then played in Delaware. It was in those years with the Blue Hens that he made a coaching connection with Andy Reid. Brett started as an assistant to Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles and then became involved in scouting. In 2013, Brett followed Reid to Kansas City and took over four years later as general manager. Now only 3 seasons for rebuilding the roster, Brett Veach has Kansas City in its first Super Bowl since 1970.

“The atmosphere was great to be there at Arrowhead.” Said Brett’s father, Bob. “It’s just a lot of excitement. the fans love it. A bit nervous to find out early, with Pat Mahomes they came together and came back. “

With Brett’s busy schedule, he rarely has the chance to come home to Mount Carmel, so the Veach family to be in Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game against Tennessee was the thrill of your life.

“Of course we are all excited. It’s just almost incredible. think I never dreamed we would have this day, “said Brett’s mother, Donna.” It was a special time to share time with Brett on the field after the Chiefs’ big win over the Titans.

Bob Veach added, “He was emotional, you know his brother is there. He gave me a hug and said, can you believe it, Dad, we’re going to the Super Bowl!”

“Ohhh !!!! He was pretty emotional.” “It was a great, great moment.”

Steve Lloyd:

“Well Brett Veach ran more than 5000 meters in his career here at Mount Carmel and he played an important role in winning state titles in 94 and 96 and in that 96 team when he was a senior Brett ran for 26 touchdowns and became the Called Small School Player of the Year in the State of Pennsylvania.

Donna admitted: ‘I grew up here with football. I was just one of the boys. “

Bob Sr has summarized it. “He was surrounded by some great people his coaches and even in Delaware with Tubby Raymond and the most important contact for Brett about how this all started was the new offensive coordinator for Penn State Kirk Ciarrocca, he was the one who recommended Brett to do this internship and it went from there> “

Super Bowl 54 is Sunday, February 2 in Miami, Florida. The Kansas City Chiefs of Brett Veach take on the San Francisco 49ers. Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports, Northumberland County.

