BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A high school in Schuylkill County ended the week in style with boat races that required planning, teamwork and smartness.

“We wanted a kind of project where we design and then build something,” says Kelly Stone, teacher at North Schuylkill High School. “My students came up with the idea. We started with it, we had two boats the first year, we had eight boats this year and now we have 24 boats this year.”

This is the third annual Dutch Kitchen Kup Regatta at the Don Bricker Natatorium of high school. Students built cardboard boats and four rolls of duct tape for two weeks, after which they hit the water and raced.

The regatta cost a lot of careful planning by students of mathematics, physics, STEM and industrial art.

“We had them calculate the weight of the people who would be in their boat. We had them calculate the volume of their boat, and then calculate how much water would be moved by their boat and perform some surface calculations because they covered their boat with duct tape , “teacher Leah Briggs said.

“I think teamwork is important,” said teacher Renata Blozousky. “Our students get the feeling of being engineers and working together as a team, getting a project and brainstorming, getting limited materials and coming up with a solution, and they did a great job.”

“(The secret to winning was) absolute communication and a lot of teamwork,” said second-year student Sierra Wishnefsky. “Our boat was really strong. Because we were light, we do not sink and we did not add any pressure, so we glided a little over the water.”

