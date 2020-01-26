advertisement

The leadership of the Filipino Basketball Association will travel to the fashion city of Milan, Italy on Monday evening to determine the direction the pioneering league of Asian professional cages will go for the 45th season, which will take place on March 1st with the Philippine Cup in the Smart Araneta Coliseum is opened. At the top of the list of activities to be discussed is the organization of the very first 3 × 3 tournament, which will open a few weeks later, as the league will continue to try to help the country win a team for this event, the upcoming Olympics Games in Tokyo in July.

All PBA member teams have 3 × 3 teams, and their players differ from the regular fixtures they have at three conferences during the season – the Philippines Cup, the Commission Cup, and the Governor’s Cup.

Ricky Vargas is the Chairman of the Board of Directors and, as in previous years, will have the honor to elaborate some of the new ideas that his colleagues can vote on.

Commissioner Willie Marcial pointed out that the interest in the 3 × 3 league is so great that several companies have expressed interest in joining. That is also discussed in Milan.

3 × 3 League games are played between matches in the Philippines Cup, giving all fans the opportunity to see them while at the same time getting players to play in front of a large audience.

Bobby Rosales of Columbian is the deputy chairman, Siliman Sy of Blackwater the treasurer and Alfrancis Chua (Barangay Ginebra), Robert Non (San Miguel Beer), Rene Pardo (Magnolia), Al Panlilio (Meralco), Rod Franco (NLEX). The planning session will be attended by Raymund Zorilla (Phoenix Pulse), Mert Mondragon (Rain or Shine), Erick Arejola (NorthPort) and Alaska’s Dickie Bachmann.

“We hope for fruitful talks in Milan,” said Marcial.

Further support for the Gilas Pilipinas program will also be discussed when the Philippines are included in the Fiba Asia Cup qualification on February 20 and 23 with 13 PBA stars in the new pool. INQ

