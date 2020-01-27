advertisement

Plans to close the trash two hours earlier in the summer months have been rejected by the board.

Last year, Leicestershire County Council said that reducing the hours of operation of the recycling and household waste sites it owned would save the authority £ 136,000.

The proposals would have seen the household waste and recycling sites at Barwell, Bottesford, Coalville, Kibworth, Loughborough, Lount, Lutterworth, Market Harborough, Melton, Mountsorrel, Oadby, Shepshed and Somerby open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. five days a week during summer.

It is understood that the sites will continue to open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April to September and the winter opening hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., five days a week from October to March, will remain in place.

At a meeting of the review panel this morning (Monday), advisers were informed that the early closure plan had been abandoned.

Councilor Byron Rhodes, Senior Finance Member, delivered the news while the members discussed the budget.

He said: “We originally planned for £ 130,000 to be deducted from the recycling and household waste budget because we proposed to reduce opening hours.

“We no longer plan to do this, so we will put it back in place.”

“We will be helped a little bit in the first year because we will have a county fundraising boon and we will work the rest.”

He did not disclose why there would be a turnaround on the proposal, but said the changes to the budget were the result of comments “from scrutiny and other sources”.

A public consultation took place when the proposals were first announced.

The proposal was part of the cost reduction measures which, according to the authorities, would result in an overall saving of £ 330,000.

At the time, the board said the rest of the savings would be achieved by introducing a reuse system – where people can buy back items that others have thrown away – and by charging a fee for the disposal of certain types of waste. waste.

Reducing the amount of waste that the authority puts in landfill should generate significant savings.

No update was given during the meeting on the other parts of the plan.

The council already uses a permit system for certain vehicles and certain types of waste. A charge of £ 3 per tank / item is charged for certain types of non-household waste such as concrete, bricks, rubble, glass windows, slabs and plasterboard.

The proposals also include the introduction of charges for hard-to-dispose waste, such as car tires and railway ties, whose money would go to the authority.

