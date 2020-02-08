advertisement

Kai Sakakibara, the hopeful BMX cyclist at the Australian Olympic Games, was hospitalized after a crash at a World Cup event with head injuries.

The 23-year-old drove on the first day of the Supercross in Bathurst in central New South Wales when he was injured.

According to a statement on the BMX Australia website, he was taken to Canberra Hospital in a critical but stable condition by helicopter.

Sakakibara fell into the second turn during his opening lap and was treated on site by paramedics and a doctor before being taken to the hospital. The event was canceled for the day after the men’s first round due to wind and rain.

Matched to @UCI_BMX_SX at Bathurst. Terrible stack for Kai Sakakibara, fingers crossed, he’s fine.

– AJE🇱🇺 (@AndrewJohnEgan) February 8, 2020

“BMXA will support Kai and his family and will ask for privacy at this time. No further public comment will be made until further notice, ”says the BMX Australia statement.

Sakakibara and his younger sister Saya want to make their Olympic debut in Japan, where he spent part of his childhood after his birth on the Gold Coast. He started the BMX race at the age of four before his family moved to Tokyo in 2000.

Sakakibara continued to show promising performance in sport, winning the Japanese championships in 2004, 2005 and 2006, and sixth place in the world championships.

media_cameraSibling BMX riders Kai and Saya Sakakibara

The family returned to Australia 12 years ago, where he joined the Southlake Illawarra BMX Club, the basis for a number of national and state titles. Sakakibara had its best season in 2017, when it contested its first and second World Cup finals before ending the world’s ninth year.

Originally published as an Olympic hope in critical condition

