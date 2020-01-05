advertisement

January 5, 2020 against Steve Hanley

To catch up on some striking EV news from four different European car companies, below is an EV news medley. Together these stories offer an interesting perspective on how the EV revolution is going for these older automakers.

Expand the Jaguar & Audi range

The Jaguar I-PACE and Audi e-tron must be exactly what battery-electric customers crave – premium SUV-like vehicles with a full complement of luxury details. Unfortunately, both have slightly less reach than potential customers would like, especially when compared to Tesla’s offering. Both have recently taken a few steps to address the reach problem.

Using feedback from the eTrophy race series and more than 50 million kilometers of real-world driving, Jaguar has compiled a free package of electronic updates that improve the battery use, aerodynamics and operation of the four-wheel drive system. to Autoblog. The result is a range boost of approximately 8% or 12 miles more than the range of 234 miles currently certified by the EPA. As an added bonus, the updates allow a number of updates over the air after the new software has been installed by a Jaguar dealer.

Jaguar says the upgrade ensures that the battery “charges lower than before without affecting handling, durability or performance.” The change affects the range and efficiency. Horsepower and couple are unchanged. It also refines the torque distribution between the front and rear engines, which improves efficiency in ECO mode. Finally, Jaguar has refined the thermal management scheme by making more frequent use of the active radiator system and making minor adjustments to the regenerative braking system.

Audi has also unlocked more energy stored in the 95 kWh battery in its e-tron electric SUV. Previously only 83.6 kWh could be used. Now 86.5 kWh is accessible. The regenerative braking system returns more electricity to the battery and the front engine is virtually switched off in many driving situations. Autoblog says the changes mean that the e-tron can travel 15.5 more miles with a single charge, which is a good thing because the EPA range classification is currently a meager 202 miles.

According to Audi, the updates are now available to European customers and will be included in the cars coming to America later this year.

BMW Touts New Energy Density & Chemistry

A BMW press release praises the virtues of its new Generation Five electric powertrain, virtues that include an engine that does not use rare earth elements for new NMC 811 battery chemistry that uses two-thirds less cobalt. BMW itself sources all the lithium and cobalt used in its prismatic cells and in turn supplies them to its battery cell manufacturing partners. BMW claims that its latest battery cells have a 20% higher energy density than its Generation Four cells.

The first receiver of the Generation Five powertrain is the iX3, which is also available with a gasoline or diesel engine and as a plug-in hybrid.

Mercedes EQC delayed

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will postpone its EQC electric SUV to America until 2021. In a recent direction from Daimler AG, it is a strategic decision to first support the growing customer demand for the EQC in Europe. As a result of this decision, the launch date of the US market for the Mercedes-Benz EQC is moved to 2021. “

In theory, the step to stop the EQC makes perfect sense. The new EU emission regulations entered into force on 1 January. They impose heavy fines on every manufacturer whose cars emit more than 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. At the moment only 5% of the models that Mercedes-Benz sells are sufficient. Electric vehicles count double under the new regulatory scheme, which means that car companies can minimize the impact of the rules by selling many electric cars.

But Stuttgart, we have a problem. Teslarati reports that EQC sales in Germany are gloomy. Since the sale started in September, only 55 have been sold in the home country, 19 of them in November. How embarrassing! Kinda makes Mercedes’ claim about ‘growing customer demand’ sound like a bunch of self-serving nonsense.

The takeaway meals

For years, the doomsayers have been chanting unanimously about how Tesla will soon be bankrupt. But the reality is that people flock to buy electric cars from Tesla, turning their nose to the vehicles of Jaguar and the old German car companies. Despite the self-proclaimed progress made by BMW in the field of battery and drive technology, BMW still refuses to build more pure electric cars with a battery. Jaguar and Audi are struggling to build electric cars that customers want. And Mercedes does not seem to be selling its acclaimed EQC at all despite a joint marketing campaign, or has production issues.

In the end it seems that Tesla is not a company that is likely to go bankrupt. Instead, one or more German or British premium brands may not survive the beginning of the next decade.

