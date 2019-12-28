advertisement

December 28, 2019

BMW has started to release details about the i4 sedan that it wants to bring to the market in 2021. According to CNET Road Show, the new car will be delivered with an 80 kWh battery that can push it to 100 km / h 62 miles per hour in 4 seconds. Double engines with a total of 530 hp provide the driving force, but what is even more impressive than winning the stoplight grand prix during commuting is a projected WLTP range of 373 miles | 600 kilometers.

Yes, we know that the WLTP protocol results in fairly optimistic figures, but to put things in perspective, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range has a WLTP range of 338 miles | 544 km. So the i4 can drive long distances before the battery needs to be charged. That is impressive, considering the size of the battery.

When it’s time to add electrons, the company says its latest Generation 5 battery pack can add 62 km range in just 6 minutes using a 150 kW DC fast charger. The current i3 takes 3 times as long to achieve a comparable increase in reach. BMW says an 80% load can be achieved in about 35 minutes with the same 150 kW charger.

Details about the so-called Fifth Generation battery pack are scarce, but the company says it is considerably smaller than the Gen 3 and Gen 4 packs used in the company’s current electric vehicles. Whether that is due to a more compact cooling system design or other factors is unknown. But by making the package smaller, the company has more flexibility to adapt it to different vehicles. The new packages are said to be considerably stronger, which means that they offer an additional degree of safety in the event of a collision.

BMW says it intends to offer 25 “electrified” models by 2023. Electrified does not mean that the battery is electric. Many of those cars will be plug-in hybrids, which is the only way BMW can hope not to pay high fines after the new EU emissions standards have been launched on January 1.

Despite the overall goodness of the upcoming i4, there is one aspect of the new car that will leave EV enthusiasts disappointed. The new car runs on the same chassis as the next generation 3-series and 4-series sedans from BWM. This gives the company flexibility in production to build cars with combustion engines, plug-in hybrid drives or electrically powered by batteries. But it also means that BMW is still covering its bets.

Instead of designing a modular platform devoted exclusively to electric cars, as Volkswagen did, it holds a firm foot in the past while moving to the future. It is more a testament to the confused thinking that the upper regions of BMW management have been infected since the original i3 did not storm the automotive world as the company had hoped. There is a great danger that, by not taking advantage of the day and being fully committed to the EV revolution, future BMW cars will not be the ultimate driving machines in comparison to the Tesla and possibly Volkswagen offerings.

The company has hinted that it can offer different configurations of the i4. Smaller and larger batteries are a possibility, just like single-engine versions that would be cheaper than the double motor vehicle.

It is still too early to discuss prices. The car is probably around 2 years away from production at this point. Final design details have not yet been finalized, although the iVision Concept car seen on the show circuit may offer some clues. BMW is apparently planning to pursue a “4-door coupé” concept that is a major rage among car manufacturers today because they are desperate to make sedans that are not like sedans.

The concept is attractive, although the “long hood / short deck” profile is something that Ford pioneered almost 60 years ago with the original Mustang. Again, BMW seems to be playing it safe, afraid to deviate too far from the paradigm that it has made one of the most prestigious brands in the world of cars. Other companies have had similar ‘stick to the formula’ programs in the past. IBM and Xerox are two examples of market leaders who will become blind in the future. Blackberry is another recent example.

Tesla shows the way forward, but many companies refuse to learn the lessons it teaches them. BMW content seems to be a follower rather than a leader, a strategy that is full of existential risks for the Bavarian company.

